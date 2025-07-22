Loras College Welcomes Dr. Sarah K. Nytroe as New Provost

Loras College is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Sarah K. Nytroe as its new Provost, effective July 21, 2025. Dr. Nytroe brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education leadership, teaching, and scholarship to her new role at Loras.

Dr. Nytroe joins Loras from DeSales University in southeastern Pennsylvania, where she held multiple leadership positions and contributed significantly to institutional progress and student success. During her tenure, she co-led two major institutional initiatives: the university’s reaccreditation process with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and the comprehensive review, revision, and implementation of a new general education curriculum.

Her leadership experience includes serving three years as chair of a multidisciplinary department and four years as head of an academic division that encompassed both pre-professional and liberal arts programs. Most recently, Dr. Nytroe served as the Provost Fellow for Retention and Student Success at DeSales, collaborating across departments to strengthen retention strategies and enhance the overall student experience.

In addition to her administrative roles, Dr. Nytroe is a seasoned educator and accomplished scholar. As a Professor of History, she has taught 17 different courses and established a respected academic portfolio, focusing on modern American religion and religious experiences. Her current book project, “We Catholics Don’t Die Like Them”: Living with Death Before the Second Vatican Council, is under contract with The Catholic University of America Press.

“Dr. Nytroe’s wide-ranging experience as an academic leader, administrator, and faculty member provides Sarah with the solid foundation needed to boldly lead Loras’ faculty and academic affairs division,” said President Mike Doyle, J.D. (’91). “She will strengthen and enhance the Loras liberal arts education that is rooted in our Catholic identity and mission.”

Dr. Nytroe’s experience and vision align with Loras College’s dedication to offering a rigorous and holistic Catholic liberal arts education. Her leadership will be key in shaping the future of academic programs and enriching the experience for all Duhawks.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges to deliver challenging, life-changing experiences as part of its residential, Catholic setting. In 2018, Loras was the highest ranked Catholic college in the state of Iowa according to College Consensus, the 13th Best Regional College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report, and one of America’s Top 200 Most Loved Colleges/Universities by Forbes Magazine. Loras students ranked No. 2 in the world as part of the global Peeptrade Investment Challenge, while a second group ranked No. 4. For the 10th consecutive year, Loras Media Studies student-led television station (LCTV) was named the TV Station of the Year by the Iowa College Media Association (ICMA).