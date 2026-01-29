At Loras College, Catholic identity is not only our heritage, it is the living pulse of the institution’s mission and daily practice. Pope Francis described faith as the “light that helps us see the path ahead”. As one of ten diocesan colleges in the country, Loras moves forward through faith by attending to the needs and gifts of the region and accompanying our neighbors both near and far as we put learning into service for the common good.

The recent establishment of the Division of Catholic Identity, Mission, and Vocation marks our deliberate deepening of this commitment. This division stands as both a symbol and an engine of the college’s dedication to fostering an environment where every individual is respected, supported, and called to the fullness of human dignity. By collaborating to ensure that the values and social teachings of the Catholic intellectual tradition are actively integrated into campus life, the division actively guides leadership, faculty, and staff in aligning decisions with the College’s mission.

Loras has always been a place to seek truth, goodness and beauty as we form students to faithfully encounter the world. We demonstrate our distinctive approach by fostering vocational discernment, helping students consider not just careers, but their life’s calling. Cultivating a vocation mindset yields a community of learners and leaders who are prepared to respond to the challenges of the day, utilizing their passions and gifts. The Archbishop Kucera Center for Catholic Intellectual and Spiritual Life, Faith and Values committee, and the Vocation Task Force equip faculty and staff to continually engage with our Catholic identity and mission through professional development opportunities such as workshops, speakers, and book clubs, in part funded through the generous grants of NetVue (Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education).

On campus, the pursuit of truth is understood as a sacred endeavor-a dialogue between faith and reason that welcomes critical inquiry and diverse voices from both within and beyond the Catholic tradition. The College affirms academic freedom, recognizing that the search for truth flourishes an open atmosphere of questioning, dialogue, and discovery. In this sense, faith and reason are not at odds but are partners in the search for what is real and lasting. Through the Catholic intellectual tradition, Loras equips students to respond to new ideas and experiences with curiosity and the desire to go past the surface to understand more deeply. We do this by learning about Catholicism, but also about other faith traditions and worldviews, growing together to create a society built on mutual respect.

Spirituality is central to the human experience. Each person, created in the image of God, is invited to cultivate a life of wonder, contemplation, and moral discernment. On campus, personal and communal worship are vital, not as isolated rituals, but as sources of hope and faithful growth. Daily offerings of prayer and worship as well as opportunities for encounter in Bible studies, book clubs, faith sharing groups, spiritual direction, retreats, and conferences, all foster a spirituality that is continually developing. Growth in faith is reflected in our students’ commitment to service and advocacy for the common good both within and outside the church as they collaborate to love our neighbors as Christ commands.

This cohesion of faith and reason leads us to attend to those in need in our communities and world. Enlivened by the Catholic social teachings of the Church, Loras calls the community to solidarity, justice, and service-especially to those most in need. The division’s work includes fostering respect for diversity and human dignity, promoting ecumenical and interfaith dialogue, and nurturing a shared vision of mutual understanding and respect. Our weekly discussion groups on social issues, local service to the Dubuque community, promoting fair trade and conscious consumerism, and our many service and TREC trips (Think, Reflect, Engage, and Connect) are just a few ways we put our faith into action.

Through the Division of Catholic Identity, Mission, and Vocation’s collaboration with all areas on campus, Loras College reaffirms its charge: to form students who are intellectually engaged, spiritually grounded, and committed to serving others, all within the enduring light of the Catholic Tradition. It is an exciting time to be at Loras. We hope you continue to join us in prayer and action.