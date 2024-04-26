As an elementary education major at Loras College, Amanda Soat (’25) understands the importance of gaining practical teaching experience before graduating. This semester, she is completing an internship as a Religious Education Catechist at St. Mary Parish in East Dubuque, IL.
In this role, Amanda is responsible for preparing second-grade students to receive the sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Communion. Each Wednesday, she teaches a one-hour lesson focused on the Catholic faith, creating lesson plans and engaging activities for her young students. This hands-on internship allows Amanda to develop critical skills like lesson planning, classroom management, and curriculum development — talents she will need as a future full-time teacher. Experiences like these ensure Loras students are career-ready upon graduation and prepared to make a positive impact from day one. After completing her degree, Amanda plans to pursue an elementary teaching position in the Dubuque area.
Fostering Faith and Teaching Grace
