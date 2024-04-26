Fostering Faith and Teaching Grace

As an elementary education major at Loras College, Amanda Soat (’25) understands the importance of gaining practical teaching experience before graduating. This semester, she is completing an internship as a Religious Education Catechist at St. Mary Parish in East Dubuque, IL.



In this role, Amanda is responsible for preparing second-grade students to receive the sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Communion. Each Wednesday, she teaches a one-hour lesson focused on the Catholic faith, creating lesson plans and engaging activities for her young students. This hands-on internship allows Amanda to develop critical skills like lesson planning, classroom management, and curriculum development — talents she will need as a future full-time teacher. Experiences like these ensure Loras students are career-ready upon graduation and prepared to make a positive impact from day one. After completing her degree, Amanda plans to pursue an elementary teaching position in the Dubuque area.