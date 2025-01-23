The Heart of Social Work

Lauren Krapfl, a 2021 graduate of Loras College and a dedicated social worker at Opening Doors, has always been passionate about creating meaningful change. A Dubuque County native, Lauren didn’t initially plan to stay close to home for college. But during Iowa Private College Week, she fell in love with Loras’ welcoming community and decided she didn’t need to go far to find a second home.

During her time at Loras, Lauren double-majored in social work and sociology, diving into activities like Dance Marathon, DuBuddies, the Social Work Club, and OVE+R (Overcoming Violence). Dance Marathon, in particular, left a lasting impression. “Fighting for a cause bigger than ourselves taught me so much about leadership, compassion, and social justice,” she reflects. “Those lessons continue to guide me every day.”

Lauren credits her professors and mentors for shaping her career path, and helping her grow personally and professionally. “Loras provided me with opportunities to engage with diverse communities and experiences I’d never encountered growing up. That exposure challenged me to think differently and prepared me for the realities of social work.”

After graduation, Lauren earned her Master of Social and now serves as the Emergency Stay Case Manager at the Teresa Shelter. In this role, she helps women and families transition from homelessness or domestic violence to stability. Lauren finds her work both challenging and rewarding. “It’s hard not to take the struggles of my clients home with me, but seeing their successes, no matter how small, is what keeps me going. I get to be their cheerleader and help them become their own.”

Reflecting on her time at Loras, Lauren shares, “I feel like I’m always learning and growing. Loras taught me to advocate for others and to be a responsible contributor to my community.” She also cherishes the connections with her professors, who continue to inspire her today.

Looking ahead, Lauren remains committed to supporting others and fighting for social justice. She believes in the power of community and encourages others to remember, “We are the authors of our own success stories. It’s easy to compare ourselves to others, but our paths are unique. Success is about the work we put in, the patience we have with ourselves, and the community we build along the way.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Lauren’s journey and how Loras shaped her career. Congratulations, Lauren!

