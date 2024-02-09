Going Beyond at Beyond Behavior

Analisa Cimino (’25), a driven psychology major from Freeport, IL, is making waves through her transformative internship at Beyond Behavior. Through this internship, Analisa has received her RBT (Registered Behavior Technician) certification, allowing her to work one-on-one with autistic clients to implement their treatment plans. Analisa says watching her clients grow while having fun each day has been the highlight.

This experience has not only been rewarding but also pivotal in shaping Analisa’s career aspirations. Inspired by her internship, Analisa aims to pursue her BCBA certification and enroll in a master’s program in applied behavior analysis post-graduation. Analisa says her journey has been marked by unwavering support from Loras College’s tight-knit community. With guidance from her advisor, Jennifer Weber, Analisa navigates her path with confidence. Reflecting on her journey, Analisa encourages fellow students to embrace opportunities beyond their comfort zones and to believe in their potential.