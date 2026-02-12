Legacy Symposium 2026: A Day of Discovery, Reflection, and Celebration

The annual Loras Legacy Symposium will take place on April 15, 2026. Held each spring semester, the symposium highlights scholarly and creative work produced by students, faculty, and staff at Loras College. Inspired by Monsignor Barta’s commitment to Catholic liberal arts education, the event provides students with opportunities to present academic research and creative inquiry in a professional setting.

This year, the symposium has been restructured to promote increased engagement and dialogue among participants. Modifications to the schedule and session format were implemented in response to feedback from prior years.

Schedule and Community Engagement

The symposium will begin with the Call to Community at 9:00 a.m., allowing participants additional time to prepare for the day’s events. Between sessions, 15-minute intervals have been incorporated to provide opportunities for discussion, reflection, and interaction among attendees and presenters. These adjustments are intended to encourage deeper engagement and reduce time constraints between presentations.

Expanded Centers for Academic Interaction

The 2026 symposium will feature a reduced number of concurrent sessions and an increased number of engagement centers. This structure allows for more focused academic interaction across disciplines. Attendees will have opportunities to engage with students, faculty, and staff representing diverse academic areas, including the sciences, business, humanities, and the arts. Presentations will include demonstrations, research findings, and creative projects.

Performing and Visual Arts Participation

Performing and visual arts will be incorporated throughout the symposium. Students from the Music and Theatre programs will present live performances during scheduled sessions. Additionally, artwork created by students in the May 2025 Creative and Expressive Arts course will be displayed. These exhibits highlight student exploration in visual storytelling and artistic expression.

Introduction of the Legacy Lecture

The 2026 symposium will introduce the inaugural Legacy Lecture. This keynote event serves as the successor to the longstanding Last Lecture tradition at Loras College. The lecture will be delivered by Dr. Glenn Pohland, professor of music and director of instrumental music, who will retire at the conclusion of the academic year. The Legacy Lecture provides an opportunity for reflection on professional experience, scholarship, and contributions to the college community.

The Legacy Film Festival

The symposium will conclude with the Legacy Film Festival, during which students in the Creative Media program will present original film and digital media projects. The festival serves as a platform for student storytelling and media production.

Conclusion

The Loras Legacy Symposium represents an institutional commitment to academic excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration, and community engagement. Through structural adjustments and the introduction of new programming elements, the 2026 symposium seeks to enhance participant experience and foster meaningful academic exchange.

For more information and a full schedule of events, when available, visit loras.edu/legacy-symposium.