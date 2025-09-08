Loras College Named to Forbes’ 2026 Top Colleges List

Loras College has been named one of Forbes’ Top Colleges in America for 2026, earning recognition as one of the nation’s top 500 institutions and a top 100 school in the Midwest.

Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list evaluates institutions across the country on measures of academic excellence, student success and long-term value. The rankings are designed to help students and families identify colleges that deliver strong outcomes and return on investment while providing transformative educational experiences.

“We are proud that Forbes has recognized Loras College as one of the top institutions in the country,” said President Mike Doyle, J.D. (’91). “This honor reflects the commitment of our faculty and staff to provide students with a quality Catholic liberal arts education that is both rigorous and personal. It affirms the transformative experience and outcomes that our students have at Loras — preparing them to lead and thrive in their careers and communities.”

Loras’ recognition on this list is a clear reflection of the College’s commitment to offering a high-quality, affordable Catholic liberal arts education. The recognition highlights the dedication of faculty and staff to student growth, the strength of academic programs and the school’s national reputation for preparing graduates who thrive personally and professionally.

Being honored among Forbes’ top colleges places Loras within a select group of institutions recognized for outstanding performance in key areas such as graduation outcomes, cost efficiency and overall student experience.

More information about Forbes’ 2026 America’s Top Colleges rankings can be found here.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges to deliver challenging, life-changing experiences as part of its residential, Catholic setting. In 2018, Loras was the highest-ranked Catholic college in the state of Iowa according to College Consensus, the 12th Best Regional College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report, and one of America’s Top 200 Most Loved Colleges/Universities by Forbes Magazine. Loras additionally earned recognition as the #13 Best Value School, highlighting its commitment to both quality and affordability. Loras students ranked No. 2 in the world as part of the global Peeptrade Investment Challenge, while a second group ranked No. 4. For the 10th consecutive year, Loras Media Studies student-led television station (LCTV) was named the TV Station of the Year by the Iowa College Media Association (ICMA).