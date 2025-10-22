Loras College to Inaugurate Michael Doyle, J.D., as 27th President

Loras College will celebrate the inauguration of its 27th president, Michael “Mike” Doyle, J.D. (’91), on Friday, October 24, 2025, marking a historic moment in the College’s 186-year history.

The day’s events will begin with a Mass of Celebration at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raphael in downtown Dubuque, followed by the official Inauguration Ceremony at 1:00 p.m. in the Lillis (’71) Athletic & Wellness Center on the Loras campus.

Members of the campus community, alumni, and friends of the College are invited to join in celebrating Doyle’s leadership and vision for the future of Loras. The ceremony will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

“Mike Doyle’s deep understanding of Loras College, combined with his impressive track record in fundraising and financial management, make him the ideal candidate to lead our institution into its next chapter,” said Rich Scalise (’76), chair of the Loras College Board of Regents. “His vision for the future of Loras and his commitment to our mission are inspiring.”

A proud 1991 Loras graduate magna cum laude, Doyle earned his Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School and returned to his alma mater in 2024 as President-Elect, bringing with him extensive experience in higher education leadership, community engagement, and mission integration.

As part of the inauguration celebration, Loras will host a campus-wide service project supporting the Loras College Campus Food Pantry, encouraging attendees to donate nonperishable food items to help students experiencing food insecurity — a reflection of Doyle’s commitment to service and care for others.

The inauguration will highlight the College’s enduring mission to form active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decisions makers and responsible contributors– in diverse professional, social, and religious roles.