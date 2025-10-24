Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together: Loras College Honors New President and Bold Vision for the Future

Loras College celebrated the inauguration of its 27th president, Michael H. Doyle, J.D. (’91) on Friday, Oct. 24. Faculty, students, alumni and community members gathered to honor President Doyle’s leadership and vision for the College’s next chapter.

In his inaugural address, Doyle reflected on Loras’ deep-rooted history and reaffirmed the College’s enduring mission to educate the whole person: mind, body, and spirit for purposeful lives and successful careers. He shared his commitment to strengthening the Loras’ Catholic identity, expanding academic programs, and deepening Loras’s impact throughout the region and beyond.

Loras College also announced it has surpassed the halfway point in their Rooted In Legacy, Rising Together $20 million fundraising initiative designed to enhance student scholarships and academic programming. Launched earlier this year, this initiative aims to expand access to a Loras education, support faculty excellence, and invest in learning opportunities that prepare students to lead and serve in a changing world.

The successful first phase of the Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together initiative was made possible from two $5 million dollar gifts: one from J. Paul (’60) and Frances Breitbach, and another from an anonymous donor. President Doyle shared how grateful and transformative these gifts are to push this initiative forward.

“Loras College’s strength lies in the spirit of its community. The students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters will continue to propel the College forward in a pivotal time in history. Loras will raise $20 million by May 2026 to face these challenges strategically and compassionately ensuring success for generations of Duhawks to come.”

To be a part of this historic initiative and support Loras College, please contact the Institutional Advancement Office at alumni@loras.edu 563.588.7987. For more information, please visit loras.edu/rising-together.

