Loras Creative Media Wins ICMA’s Top Video Award For 16th Year

Loras College Creative Media students had the opportunity to participate in the annual Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) Convention and Awards on February 6th, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Loras students attended the awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriot Hotel, where they garnered a total of 24 awards. Most impressively, the Loras College Creative Media program was presented with the top award for Overall Video Excellence for the 16th consecutive year!

Below is a highlight list of the award-winning entries from the Loras College Creative Media program. (Student video entries submitted were from the eligibility period of Oct 16, 2023 – Oct 15, 2024).

OVERALL VIDEO EXCELLENCE AWARD (2024)

LORAS COLLEGE | DUMEDIA 16th Consecutive Year

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – NEW, PUBLIC AFFAIRS, SPORTS

FIRST PLACE | Behind the Spotlight: Reagan Lindsey – Brady Oberfoell

SECOND PLACE | Exploring Local: Women-Owned Businesses – Nora Bruxvoort

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – ENTERTAINMENT STORYTELLING

FIRST PLACE | HUMANS: Mixing the ingredients of life – Daniela Bernal

SECOND PLACE | Locally Brewed: Bob & Lou’s – Ellie Mandli

BEST VIDEO PROMO OR PSA

FIRST PLACE | Loras Boxing Club Hype Video – Loras Sports Media Class (Sp 24)

SECOND PLACE | MINI Cooper Commercial – Laney Edgeton, Caroline Hutchinson

BEST SHORT FILM

FIRST PLACE | Eighteen Years – Libby Perry, Emily Surma

SECOND PLACE | Bagel Run – Lucas Schoaf, Martin Blythe, and Heath Atz

BEST CORPORATE VIDEO

SECOND PLACE | Junior Achievement 2024 – Lucas Schoaf

BEST SHORT VIDEO DOCUMENTARY

SECOND PLACE | Tim Olson: Observing Oddities – Jessen Weber

BEST VIDEO NEWSCAST

SECOND PLACE | Across the Line – David Peters, Jackson Magad, Sylvie Mersch

BEST VIDEO NEWS PROGRAMMING

SECOND PLACE | True Crime, Truly Unsolved – Anna Tallman

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO DOCUMENTARY

THIRD PLACE | Penalty Kick: A Shot at History – Hugh Molony, Adam Rodriguez

BEST VIDEO SPORTSCASTING

THIRD PLACE | Loras Football vs. BVU – Ryan Haywood, Brock Booth

BEST EXPERIMENTAL VIDEO

THIRD PLACE | Unwritten – Hunter Jones

Nine additional entries from Loras students received honorable mentions across various video categories.

To view the students’ videos, visit DuMedia’s Instagram page.