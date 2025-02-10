Loras Creative Media Wins ICMA’s Top Video Award For 16th Year

Loras College Creative Media students had the opportunity to participate in the annual Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) Convention and Awards on February 6th, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Loras students attended the awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriot Hotel, where they garnered a total of 24 awards. Most impressively, the Loras College Creative Media program was presented with the top award for Overall Video Excellence for the 16th consecutive year!
Below is a highlight list of the award-winning entries from the Loras College Creative Media program. (Student video entries submitted were from the eligibility period of Oct 16, 2023 – Oct 15, 2024).
OVERALL VIDEO EXCELLENCE AWARD (2024)
LORAS COLLEGE | DUMEDIA 16th Consecutive Year
BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – NEW, PUBLIC AFFAIRS, SPORTS
FIRST PLACE | Behind the Spotlight: Reagan Lindsey – Brady Oberfoell
SECOND PLACE | Exploring Local: Women-Owned Businesses – Nora Bruxvoort
BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – ENTERTAINMENT STORYTELLING
FIRST PLACE | HUMANS: Mixing the ingredients of life – Daniela Bernal
SECOND PLACE | Locally Brewed: Bob & Lou’s – Ellie Mandli
BEST VIDEO PROMO OR PSA
FIRST PLACE | Loras Boxing Club Hype Video – Loras Sports Media Class (Sp 24)
SECOND PLACE | MINI Cooper Commercial – Laney Edgeton, Caroline Hutchinson
BEST SHORT FILM
FIRST PLACE | Eighteen Years – Libby Perry, Emily Surma
SECOND PLACE | Bagel Run – Lucas Schoaf, Martin Blythe, and Heath Atz
BEST CORPORATE VIDEO
SECOND PLACE | Junior Achievement 2024 – Lucas Schoaf
BEST SHORT VIDEO DOCUMENTARY
SECOND PLACE | Tim Olson: Observing Oddities – Jessen Weber
BEST VIDEO NEWSCAST
SECOND PLACE | Across the Line – David Peters, Jackson Magad, Sylvie Mersch
BEST VIDEO NEWS PROGRAMMING
SECOND PLACE | True Crime, Truly Unsolved – Anna Tallman
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO DOCUMENTARY
THIRD PLACE | Penalty Kick: A Shot at History – Hugh Molony, Adam Rodriguez
BEST VIDEO SPORTSCASTING
THIRD PLACE | Loras Football vs. BVU – Ryan Haywood, Brock Booth
BEST EXPERIMENTAL VIDEO
THIRD PLACE | Unwritten – Hunter Jones
Nine additional entries from Loras students received honorable mentions across various video categories.
To view the students’ videos, visit DuMedia’s Instagram page.