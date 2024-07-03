Loras LULAC National Collegiate Council of the Year

Loras LULAC was awarded National Collegiate Council of the Year at the June 2024 LULAC National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also, for the second year, Sergio Perez, Loras’ diversity officer and Center for Inclusion & Advocacy director, received the National Advisor of the Year award.

We are so proud of our Loras LULAC chapter and its work on campus. This year was truly amazing! Congratulations to you all.

Representatives receiving the award (L to R) are Oscar Mejia, Diego Rodriguez, Jonathan Flores, Alberto Gonzalez, and Sergio Perez.