Seeing Clearly & Changing Lives

In the realm of healthcare innovation, few stories shine as brightly as that of Dr. Jeffrey Lynch (’01) who turned a simple idea into a global mission. His non-profit, ReSpectacle, is revolutionizing the way we think about eyeglass recycling and bringing clear vision to thousands across the world.

It all started in 2006 when Jeff, then a medical student, embarked on a mission trip to South America. Witnessing the challenges of traditional eyeglass recycling firsthand, he envisioned a more efficient system. “There were hundreds of people lined up each day who could benefit from glasses, and there were thousands of donated glasses in the boxes we brought, but no easy way to search for good matches among the donations,” Jeff recalls.

This experience planted the seed for what would become ReSpectacle, founded in 2011. The organization’s innovative approach uses an online database and a unique algorithm to match donated glasses with recipients based on their prescriptions.

Since its inception, ReSpectacle has made remarkable strides. The organization has recycled eyeglasses for over 50,000 recipients, sending prescription-matched glasses to all fifty states and thirty-seven countries. Each year brings growth, with new volunteer chapters, hundreds of new volunteers, and tens of thousands of eyeglass donations.

The impact goes beyond numbers. Jeff shares, “It is especially heartwarming to hear about those who are experiencing improved quality of life as a result of vision correction for the first time, or using the new vision to advance their education or productivity in some meaningful way.”

What sets ReSpectacle apart is its use of technology to solve an age-old problem. The online database and prescription-matching system allow for precise recycling of eyeglasses, reducing waste and increasing efficiency. “We only ship glasses that are ordered, we don’t need to send thousands of eyeglasses in a box in order to find a few matches,” Jeff explains.

This innovative approach has caught the attention of mission groups and eye care professionals working with underserved populations both domestically and internationally.

Dr. Alyssa (Beckmann) Lynch (’01), who met Jeff during their freshman year at Loras, brings her unique perspective as a fellow medical professional. While not directly involved in ReSpectacle’s daily operations, her understanding of healthcare inequities and support have contributed to the organization’s success. As a community obstetrician/gynecologist, Alyssa’s direct experience with challenges faced by underserved populations in her own specialty has deepened her appreciation for ReSpectacle’s mission and why it’s so crucial.

Both Jeff and Alyssa credit their time at Loras College for shaping their worldview and approach to problem-solving. “At Loras, we were exposed to a broad range of disciplines, from philosophy to science to business,” Jeff explains. “It’s not just about acquiring knowledge, but figuring out how to use it to make a positive impact in the world.”

The Lynches’ partnership extends beyond their shared alma mater and medical backgrounds. Alyssa’s ability to balance her demanding career with their family commitments has been instrumental in allowing Jeff to pursue ReSpectacle as a significant side project. “It’s a team effort,” Alyssa explains. “We both believe in the importance of giving back, and we’ve found ways to support each other’s passions while maintaining our focus on our family and careers.”

As ReSpectacle continues to grow, the Lynches remain committed to their mission. Jeff, now a pediatric ophthalmologist, finds joy in his work both in his practice and through ReSpectacle. “One part of my job that will never get old is putting a pair of prescription glasses on a child’s face for the first time, and watching their world open up in new and exciting ways,” he shares.

For Jeff and Alyssa, their Loras education was just the beginning of a journey that has touched tens of thousands of lives. Through ReSpectacle—they’re recycling hope, one pair at a time.

To learn more about ReSpectacle or to get involved, visit respectacle.org.