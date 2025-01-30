Pursuing a Passion for OT

From a young age, Dubuque native Gabbi Frederick (’28) knew she wanted to help people. Now, as a freshman at Loras College majoring in psychology and minoring in neuroscience, she is taking the first step toward her dream career in occupational therapy. Gabbi’s decision to attend Loras was solidified when St. Ambrose University announced a partnership with the College to expand its Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD) program. Through this collaboration, high school seniors admitted to Loras and first-year students receive automatic conditional admission into St. Ambrose’s OTD program.

What initially drew you to the field of occupational therapy, and how did you decide that pursuing this degree was the right path for you?

“I would say what drove me to occupational therapy was the fact that I just really wanted to help people. I know that’s kind of a generic answer, but I really just want to help people get back to their independence and letting them do things on their own.”

Can you describe a specific moment or experience that “called” you to want to make a difference in patients’ lives through occupational therapy?

“I started working as a CNA when I was 16 years old, and I’ve worked in nursing homes since I was 14 years old. I got to see how therapy teams and other nursing staff members have really made an impact in helping people get back to their independence, and that’s what I want to be a part of.”

How do you see the advanced training and research skills gained in a Doctorate of Occupational Therapy program helping you address current challenges in healthcare and rehabilitation?

“I genuinely think, especially here, there’s going to be things such as the apartment here that they built, and then also the different clinical settings throughout the hallway that are going to allow you to be more on the job trained before we go into different clinical experiences and that’s a big part of why I chose here.”

What unique perspective or personal motivation do you bring to the field of occupational therapy that sets you apart from others?

“I’ve seen people when they’re at their lowest of lows that really just need someone to be there for them to push them and motivate them, and that’s genuinely what I want to do is motivate people to do their best.”

Beyond the clinical skills, what personal and professional growth do you hope to achieve through your studies, and how do you envision applying this knowledge to improve patient care and outcomes?

“I want to work well with other people. Especially with therapy, you’re working with all different kinds of settings, including doctors and other therapists. I think it’s important working with those other people because then that is going to give the best patient care outcome.”

Students accepted into the program can complete both their undergraduate and doctoral degrees in just six years through a 3+3 agreement, with a 4+3 option also available. The curriculum, delivered through an innovative hybrid model, includes two years of both online and on-campus coursework, emphasizing experiential learning that connects classroom study with hands-on experience.

St. Ambrose has been a leader in occupational therapy education since 1989 and offers Iowa’s first accredited, entry-level doctoral program. With this partnership, Loras students like Gabbi can seamlessly pursue their passion for helping others while remaining on the Dubuque campus.

For more information, visit loras.edu/occupational-therapy.

St. Ambrose University and Loras College are both members of the Iowa Catholic Collegiate Association, sharing a purpose to ensure Catholic higher education continues to provide students with collegiate experiences that promote the integration of faith and reason.

To learn more about St. Ambrose University, visit sau.edu. To learn more about Loras College, visit loras.edu.