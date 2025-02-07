Loras Voice Instructor Wins 2025 Grammy Award

Dr. Daniel O’Dea, voice instructor at Loras College recently won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance. Dr. O’Dea sings professionally with the Philadelphia, PA vocal group “The Crossing”. The album “Ochre” was awarded the Grammy this past weekend. Dr. O’Dea was also a member of this group when they won the 2018 Grammy for Best Vocal Performance.

Dr. O’Dea has been a dedicated faculty member at Loras College for the past six years, mentoring and guiding students—many of whom have pursued successful careers in professional singing. He completed his Doctor of Musical Arts in Voice at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received the Collins Fellowship. O’Dea received his Artist Diploma in Opera from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), Masters of Music in Voice from CCM and Bachelor’s of Music in Vocal Performance from Westminster Choir College. He was an Apprentice Artist with Des Moines Metro Opera and Cedar Rapids Opera and is an alumnus of the Aspen Opera Theater Center, Brevard Music Center and the Chautauqua Institute.

He has performed with Madison Choral Project, Middleton Players Theater, Madison Bach Musicians, Present Music Milwaukee, the Token Creek Music Festival and others. Regionally he has worked with the Chicago Lyric Opera Chorus, Chicago Bach Project, Grant Park Symphony Chorus, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and Peninsula Music Festival. His commitment to excellence in vocal performance and education has made a lasting impact on the Loras community.

Loras College celebrates Dr. O’Dea’s remarkable achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions on campus and beyond.