McCrea ’88 Commencement Speaker, Receives Honorary Degree

Loras College alumnus Dr. Mike McCrea (’88) will return to his alma mater to deliver the Commencement address at the College’s 186th graduation on May 4, 2024. McCrea will also receive an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Author of the book Mild Traumatic Brain Injury and Postconcussion Syndrome: The New Evidence Base for Diagnosis and Treatment, published by Oxford University Press, Dr. McCrea is a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist whose research has informed new concussion protocol. He is currently the Shekar N. Kurpad, MD, PhD, Chair in Neurosurgery; professor of neurosurgery and neurology; vice chair of research; co-director of the Center for Neurotrauma Research; and director of brain injury research at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Dr. McCrea’s impressive career has significantly impacted the acute clinical and neurophysiological effects of traumatic brain injury in civilians, athletes, and military personnel,” Loras College President Jim Collins said. “Even with his hectic professional schedule, Mike has remained actively engaged with Loras and serves as a generous contributor.”

After growing up in Benton, Wisconsin, Dr. McCrea graduated from Loras College in May 1988. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he received his master’s degree in clinical psychology in 1991 and his PhD in clinical psychology in 1994. After receiving his doctoral degree, McCrea completed his internship training in neuropsychology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. A post-doctoral fellowship at Northwestern University Medical School followed this.

Dr. McCrea’s clinical and research efforts focus on traumatic brain injury (TBI). During the past twenty-five years, he and his colleagues, both at MCW and worldwide, have made significant progress in improving life quality and function for those affected by TBI. Dr. McCrea serves as the neuropsychology consultant for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers, and oversees the neurocognitive concussion testing program for the National Football League.

McCrea has earned numerous awards, including, most recently, the prestigious Reitan Clinical Excellence Award from the National Academy of Neuropsychology. In addition, he received the Distinguished Career Award from the Sports Neuropsychology Society and was selected by the US Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center as the recipient of the 2018 Dr. Deborah L. Warden Lectureship Award. His professional appointments are many and include serving as president of the APA Society for Clinical Neuropsychology.

Dr. McCrea has served on editorial boards for several prominent medical publications, including the Journal of American Medical Association, Journal of Athletic Training, American Psychological Association, American Journal of Sports Medicine, Journal of International Neuropsychological Society, and British Journal of Sports Medicine. He is a member of the United States Department of Defense Health Board External Advisory Committee on Traumatic Brain Injury, advising the Office of the Secretary of Defense on the management and research of military-related traumatic brain injury.

Loras’ Commencement ceremony will be held on the Loras College campus in Rock Bowl Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed live at loras.edu/live.

##