Joint Programs with Drake Law, St. Ambrose University

Loras College students can earn both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years thanks to a new partnership with the Drake University Law School. This agreement is in addition to an existing 3+3 program with the University of Iowa College of Law. Furthermore, a new 4+1 Master of Public Health (MPH) articulation agreement was recently completed with long-time partner St. Ambrose University.

Loras College students may earn a bachelor’s degree from Loras and a law degree from Drake Law School on an accelerated timeline, saving time and money. The cooperative 3+3 program streamlines admission for qualified Loras undergraduates to apply to Drake University Law School during a student’s junior year. Loras students accepted to Drake Law as part of this program are guaranteed a $5,000 scholarship annually, renewable for three years, in addition to any other scholarships awarded.

After one year of full-time study in the JD program, students will be awarded a bachelor’s degree from Loras College. After completing the remainder of the law school program, students will be awarded their juris doctor degree from Drake University.

The 4+1 Master of Public Health articulation agreement with partner St. Ambrose University complements Loras’ new public health major, which started in July 2022. This partnership is a great opportunity for students with an interest in public health to advance their studies with a master’s degree.

Completing the MPH degree typically requires two years, but the program can be completed in one year by allowing students to begin graduate coursework as an undergraduate student. Students are eligible to take up to 13 credits of graduate coursework through St. Ambrose University while enrolled as a Loras College undergraduate student. The MPH program is open to students with undergraduate majors from any disciplinary area.

“We are so pleased to partner with Drake Law School and St. Ambrose University to offer additional opportunities for Loras students to pursue advanced degrees at an accelerated pace,” shares Donna Heald, provost and academic dean at Loras College.

The first cohort of Loras students may apply for fall 2024 admission to the 3+3 JD program at Drake University and the 4+1 MPH program at St. Ambrose University.

