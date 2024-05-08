New Master of Arts in Disability Studies

A groundbreaking, first-in-the-region graduate program will be added to Loras’ academic offerings beginning this fall.

This disability studies master’s program is well-suited for administrators, social service professionals, educators, advocates, individuals with disabilities, and family members. It enables them to take on leadership roles in service provision, formulation or modification of disability policy, and advocacy for removing barriers to full inclusion in public and private organizations and society at large.

This innovative program aligns seamlessly with Loras College’s commitment to inclusivity and Catholic social teaching by serving and supporting individuals often living on the margins of society.

In 1986, the Lynch Disability Resource and Cultural Center was established at Loras to serve students with disabilities. Evolving beyond individualized accommodations and primary learning disability or attention deficit disorder support, the center expanded services to include the Autism Resources for Career in Higher Education (ARCH) program.

“Recognizing a growing number of students on the spectrum, we adapted our approach to provide not only academic support but also essential social and career preparation,” stated Lynn Gallagher, disability studies program director. “The master’s program is the next evolution for us.”

Additional Programs Announced

“We are so pleased to partner with Drake Law School and St. Ambrose University to offer additional opportunities for Loras students to pursue advanced degrees at an accelerated pace,” shares Donna Heald, provost and academic dean at Loras.

Drake Law 3+3

Thanks to a new partnership with Drake University Law School, Loras students can earn both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years. This agreement is in addition to an existing 3+3 program with the University of Iowa College of Law.

The agreement streamlines admission by allowing students to apply during their junior year. Loras students accepted into this program are guaranteed a $5,000 scholarship annually, renewable for three years, in addition to any other scholarships awarded.

St. Ambrose Physician Assistant Studies

Loras students who have met all St. Ambrose University MPAS Program admission requirements and anticipate completion of their baccalaureate degree by May prior to the MPAS start date will apply for admission to the MPAS program prior to the November 1 deadline through Centralized Application Service for Physician Assistants (CASPA). Two Loras College students who meet a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale will be guaranteed an interview during the MPAS admissions process.

St. Ambrose Public Health

A new 4+1 Master of Public Health articulation agreement was recently completed with long-time partner St. Ambrose University. This partnership is a great opportunity for students with an interest in public health to advance their studies with a master’s degree, complementing Loras’ new public health major, which started in the fall of 2022. Loras students are eligible to take up to thirteen credits of graduate coursework through St. Ambrose while enrolled as undergraduates. The public health graduate program is open to students with majors from any disciplinary area