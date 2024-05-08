A Super Bowl Spectacle… Behind the Scenes

“After a decade, I’ve moved much closer to finding that sweet spot of blending look and story,” Brennan says. “It’s becoming easier to make pretty images, but making images that support and enhance a story takes more thought and artistry. I’m certainly striving for that in my work now.”

Brennan’s artistry was fully displayed during this February’s Super Bowl pregame segment with artist Usher on CBS Sports. He served as cinematographer for a five-minute feature exploring the history of Black entertainment in Las Vegas through the lens of Usher’s career in the city. Working alongside Director Niya Walker, Brennan’s visuals provided the perfect complement to the intimate interview with the iconic performer.

It’s an impressive addition to a portfolio crafted through relentless hard work and a passion for visual storytelling sparked at Loras College. “It’s quite easy for me to find the throughline connecting my time at Loras to where I am in my career today,” Brennan affirms.

In the rapidly evolving media landscape, he credits Loras’ cross-disciplinary education for accelerating his professional development. “Learning hard skills like editing and shooting has made me a more versatile tool on my projects,” he explains. “It’s allowed me to have educated conversations with the other members of a project, which ultimately leads to a better-finished piece.”

Brennan is well-positioned to help shape the emerging narrative. His ability to merge stunning visuals with compelling stories is a masterclass in the art of engaging an audience. By fusing technical expertise with creative passion, he’s ensuring the tales that deserve to be told won’t be forgotten.