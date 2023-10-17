Loras College is consistently regarded as one of the most affordable private colleges in the Midwest. Though much less than most private colleges and universities, costs still pose a significant challenge for many students. Beginning with the spring and fall 2024 incoming class, the College has launched the Loras Promise, increasing our merit scholarships for all first-year students and providing a tuition-free education for all Iowa students eligible for the Pell Grant and the Iowa Tuition Grant.

“Loras has a long history of providing college access for students with the greatest financial needs. We are pleased to roll out a tuition-free education for all eligible Iowa high school students,” President Jim Collins shares. “Our new academic scholarship program is another exciting opportunity for talented students to enroll. Launching these new initiatives permits more students to afford Loras and benefit from our strong curriculum and exceedingly strong graduation and career placement outcomes.”

Tuition-Free Promise The Loras Promise will meet the full tuition needs for Iowa residents who enroll full-time as undergraduate students and are eligible for both the Pell Grant and the Iowa Tuition Grant, as determined by filing the FAFSA. Generous Merit Scholarships Prospective first-year students receive a merit scholarship of up to $24,000 based on academic achievements. These scholarships and high-impact experiences will set students up for greater success in the workplace following graduation.

Loras is known for producing leaders ready to shape a changing world from classrooms to boardrooms, parishes to hospitals. Our students attribute their achievements to life-changing mentors, treasured friendships, and the generous support of alumni through scholarships. In addition, Loras consistently receives high marks across the higher education landscape in outcomes, ethical practices, and Catholic education.

To learn more about this program, visit loras.edu/promise. If you know a student who should consider Loras, consider referring a student at loras.edu/refer-a-student.