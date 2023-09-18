Loras College has been named the twelfth-best regional college in the Midwest—a twelve-state region—according to the 2024 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.

The 2024 U.S. News ranking includes data on nearly 1,470 colleges and universities. Eligible schools are ranked on academic excellence, including assessment of excellence, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, and alumni giving. Unlike most other publication rankings, U.S. News doesn’t require institutions to complete a survey, invest in advertising, or pay fees to be part of the listing.

The “Best Regional Colleges” category includes schools that focus almost entirely on the undergraduate experience and offer a broad range of programs in the liberal arts and fields such as business and education.

The U.S. News ranking is just the latest to recognize Loras as a top regional school. In August, Money recognized the College as one of America’s Best Colleges in its ninth annual Money’s Best Colleges list. Additionally, Best-in-Class Colleges tabbed Loras as one of the best baccalaureate colleges in the United States using a range of essential metrics, including student retention, on-time graduation, earnings after college, low debt, and more.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges. Loras is an innovator and leader of Catholic liberal arts education, forming students to be active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers, and responsible contributors.