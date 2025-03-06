Christ the King Bells Ring Again at Loras College

Loras College proudly announces the return of the Christ the King Chapel bells, bringing back a cherished tradition to campus after a nearly seven-year silence. The bells, which last rang during the 2017-2018 academic year, have been fully restored and upgraded to a state-of-the-art digital system.

Beginning this spring, the bells will ring every hour from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., marking time for students, faculty, and visitors. Additionally, the Angelus bells will sound daily at noon, honoring a longstanding Catholic tradition. The updated system includes a library of over 100 songs, allowing for seasonal selections during Easter, Christmas, and Lent. In a nod to school spirit, the system also features the beloved Duhawk Fight Song.

The restoration of the bell system represents a continuation of Loras College’s rich history. The original set of 21 brass tubular chimes was installed in 1947 by the Maas-Organ Company, a predecessor of Maas-Rowe Carillon, and later underwent refurbishing in 1977. A year later, the original system was replaced with a modern carillon utilizing Maas-Rowe’s “miniature bells,” activated by a control mechanism and clock-controlled tape recordings. In 2003, the system was updated to a Digital Control Clock, transitioning from tape recordings to CDs while retaining the 1978 amplifier and tower speakers. Now, in 2025, the latest upgrade features a fully digital computer that now controls the bell system, ensuring reliability and enhanced musical capabilities for years to come.

“The return of the Christ the King Chapel bells is more than just the restoration of a tradition—it’s a reaffirmation of our faith, our history, and our sense of community,” said Loras College President Jim Collins (’84). “Hearing the bells serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted Catholic values that define Loras and connect generations of Duhawks.”

This meaningful restoration was made possible through the generosity of Tom (’72) and Bev Tauke, who donated the new system in honor of Tom’s dear friend, John S. Flannery. Their support has revitalized an essential piece of Loras College history, providing a beautiful and resonant reminder of faith, tradition, and community for all who visit campus.

Loras College invites students, alumni, and the greater Dubuque community to experience the return of the bells and celebrate this renewal of campus tradition.

About Loras College

Established in 1839, Loras College draws on its historic legacy as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges. Located in Dubuque, Iowa, Loras is a pioneer and leader in Catholic liberal arts education, shaping students to be active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers, and responsible contributors. The College offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.