Welu Recognized as a Top CFO for 2023

Todd Welu (’86) has been named as one of the Top 25 CFOs of Illinois for 2023 according to Finance & Investing.

Welu has been a chief financial officer at Dykema, a leading national law firm, since 2021. Prior to Dykema, he was CFO at Crowe LLP, a top 10 Public Accounting Firm beginning in 2012.

“Being recognized in this manner acknowledges the efforts and accomplishments that I have achieved throughout my career,” Welu said. “It places me in great company with other successful CFOs.”

Finance & Investing looks at a combination of expertise in their fields and their contributions to their companies’ health and stability. Ultimately, the focus is on CFOs who positively impact both their organizations and the further economic development of Illinois.

In selecting Welu for their list, Finance & Investing explained, “With over thirty-five years of experience as a proven business partner, Todd Welu has held prominent positions and the chief financial officer and chief operating officer in both public and private companies within the professional service industry. His extensive client service background and exceptional interpersonal skills have equipped him with a deep understanding of professionals’ needs while effectively developing and managing high-performing teams.”

Welu recognizes the critical role the liberal arts education he received played in his success.

“My work requires partnering with senior executives, and personal relationships are very important. The Loras environment, class sizes, and caring professors helped hone my interpersonal skills to be a respected and valued business partner,” he said.

Finance & Investing is a comprehensive source of research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to investment banking, wealth management, and the public and private markets. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals who are highly knowledgeable in finance and investing and the various firms and executives that comprise the sector.