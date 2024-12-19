Leading with Purpose

Ava Bradley (’24)

English Literature and Politics

Los Angeles, California

Ava Bradley, a 2024 graduate of Loras College and the youngest guest on the Duhawk Dozen podcast to date, has always been passionate about making an impact in her community. A Dubuque native, Ava saw the opportunity to attend college in her hometown while still experiencing the independence of campus life. At Loras, she thrived academically and socially, joining student government, helping with the first-year experience, and other groups on campus. Her leadership skills quickly stood out, when she was appointed the role as President of Student Government allowing her to shape the future of student life at Loras.

Reflecting on why she chose Loras, Ava stated, “going to college in your hometown is the best decision you can make. I had the ability to be away from home but still be close when I needed support.” She credits Loras for shaping her leadership skills, thanks in part to mentors like Kim Walsh and Kelsey Callahan (’16), who were formative figures during her college journey especially when she worked in Student Life. Ava values her Loras experience and believes the strong alumni network and solid academic reputation helped her prepare for her future.

After graduation, Ava joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps (JVC) and moved to Los Angeles to work with Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. As a Legal Services Assistant, Ava plays a crucial role in supporting gang members and formerly incarcerated individuals as they seek a fresh start. Ava’s work with Homeboy is deeply aligned with the values she honed at Loras, particularly the emphasis on community, social justice, and spiritual growth.

Even in Los Angeles, Ava feels the support of the Loras community. Shortly after moving to LA, she received an email from President Jim Collins (’84), who was visiting the city. “It was great to connect with a familiar face so far from home,” she says. “It reminded me that Loras is always there, even 1000 miles away.”

Looking ahead, Ava plans to complete her service with Homeboy Industries in July 2025. While she has chosen to defer law school for now, she’s exploring her path in the legal field and remains committed to serving others. “I want to make sure it’s the right decision before I fully commit,” she explains. No matter where life takes her, Ava is grateful for the support and connections she’s found within the Duhawk community.

To hear more about Ava’s journey from Dubuque, Iowa to Los Angeles, California, tune into this month’s podcast. Congratulations, Ava!

