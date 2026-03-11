A Year That Made the Difference

Megan Black (’17)

Business Administration

Evanston, Illinois

For Megan Black (’17), Loras wasn’t just where she finished college, it’s where everything clicked. Originally from Janesville, Wisconsin, Megan transferred to Loras College after her previous institution unexpectedly closed during her junior year. Faced with retaking entrance exams, reapplying to schools, and ensuring her credits would transfer, she found herself navigating uncertainty. But from the moment she stepped onto campus with her dad during a spring visit, she felt it: this is it.

Drawn to Loras’ strong academic reputation, Catholic identity, commitment to service learning, and even her grandparents’ Dubuque roots, Megan chose to take a leap of faith, and Loras made the transition seamless. The College worked closely with her to ensure her credits transferred and that she could graduate on time, turning what could have been a setback into a defining opportunity.

Arriving as a senior, Megan embraced what she calls being a “freshman again.” Instead of holding back, she jumped all in. She served as a resident assistant in Beckman Hall, connecting with first-year students while navigating a new campus alongside them. As she puts it, she didn’t have three years of “this is how it works” experience, she was learning in real time with her residents. That perspective shaped her collaborative and adaptable leadership style.

She also got involved across campus as a member of Phi Beta Lambda, DU It Forward, and the women’s soccer team, balancing leadership, service, athletics, and academics while studying business administration. Even after facing injuries that sidelined her in soccer, she viewed the experience as another lesson in resilience.

After graduating in 2017, Megan earned her MBA with an emphasis in information technology and strategy management from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater and began what would become a nearly decade long career at Aon, the second-largest insurance brokerage in the world.

Today, she serves as Assistant Vice President within Aon’s Financial Services Group, specializing in management liability placements for private and nonprofit clients.

But her success story started with something simple: a connection. A conversation with a resident’s parent during her year at Loras led to an internship opportunity at Aon, a true example of Duhawks Supporting Duhawks.

Nearly ten years later, Megan credits both Loras and Aon for shaping her mindset. The adaptability she developed after transferring, the leadership skills she strengthened as an RA, and the service-oriented lens rooted in her Loras education all continue to guide her.

Her biggest career advice? “You don’t eat the fruit the same day you plant the seed.”

In a world of comparison and instant gratification, she encourages young alumni to stay patient, focus on their own goals, and trust the process.

Outside of work, Megan continues living out Loras’ commitment to service by volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana through the Red Shoe Society. Proof that her heart for service didn’t just stay at Loras.

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Megan’s journey and her experiences at Loras. Congratulations, Megan!