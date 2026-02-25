Loras College’s Master’s Program in Clinical Mental Health Counseling receives CACREP accreditation

Loras College is proud to announce that its Clinical Mental Health Counseling graduate program has received accreditation from the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), the national accrediting body that sets the highest standards for counseling education in the United States.

This accreditation is retroactive for the past 18 months, meaning recent graduates of the program are recognized as having completed a CACREP-accredited degree. The designation affirms that Loras’ Clinical Mental Health Counseling curriculum, faculty, clinical training, and student outcomes meet rigorous professional standards established by the counseling profession.

CACREP accreditation is widely regarded as a mark of excellence in counselor education. The American Counseling Association (ACA) Governing Council passed resolutions formally recognizing CACREP as the accrediting body for Counselor Education programs. Programs undergo an extensive review process, including a comprehensive self-study, external peer review, site visit, and evaluation of curriculum design, clinical experiences, and faculty credentials. Accreditation signals that graduates have completed coursework and supervised clinical training aligned with national standards for professional counseling practice.

The Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Loras College prepares students for professional practice in a variety of settings, including community mental health agencies, healthcare organizations, schools, and private practice. Graduates develop competencies in ethical practice, assessment and diagnosis, counseling interventions, multicultural counseling, and professional identity formation.

The Loras Clinical Mental Health Counseling program has prepared me to serve diverse populations by integrating ethics and cultural awareness into every class. The faculty have been instrumental in helping me prepare for licensure and my career offering strong exam resources, job search guidance, and steady support whenever I’ve felt overwhelmed about what’s ahead. – Jaxon Coleman (’26)

CACREP accreditation also provides meaningful benefits for students and alumni. Many states use CACREP standards when evaluating eligibility for professional counselor licensure and graduating from an accredited program will help streamline the licensure process and support professional mobility across state lines.

Although Loras has been adhering to the CACREP standards for many years, being accredited emphasizes the importance of our professional identity as counselors and creates unity and consistency throughout the profession. The CMHC program at Loras did a wonderful job preparing me for a career as a therapist. The curriculum is well-rounded and addresses various aspects of the professions (ethics, cultural considerations, legal implications, etc.) that goes beyond counseling interventions and theoretical orientations. – Emma Earles (’21, M.A. ’25), Emma is currently a Licensed Professional Counselor Candidate (LPCC) in CO

See more about the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Loras College HERE