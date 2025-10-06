In Her Lane: Discipline, Purpose, and Pace 

Marion Edwards (’23)

Media Studies and Public Relations

Chicago, IL



A proud Chicago native, Marion Edwards (’23) was attending a college track meet when she first encountered the Loras team. “I just knew. The energy felt different,” she recalled. “Even though I was nervous to transfer, Loras felt like a second home.”

She transferred in 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everything, including her first full semester at Loras. “I was still figuring things out when we had to pack up and leave campus. It was a bumpy start, but Loras gave me the space to grow through it all.”

Marion double-majored in Media Studies and Public Relations, driven by her love of storytelling. “I’ve always believed in the power of stories to connect people and challenge our perspectives,” she said. That passion took shape through hands-on opportunities at Loras through her reporting work with Loras’ award-winning television station.

With the encouragement of professors like Craig Schaefer (’89) and Jill Specht (’01), Marion embraced bold, creative projects, including her proudest academic achievement: showcasing her final documentary at the Legacy Symposium Film Festival. “It wasn’t about perfection. It was about bringing real people and stories to life,” she said. “That’s what makes media powerful, it pushes you to be curious, question your own thinking, and shine a light on voices that deserve to be heard.”

On the track, Marion was just as driven. As a sprinter, she earned multiple accolades, including CSC Academic All-District honors, All-American recognition, and National Championship titles in both individual and relay events. Her performances helped lead her team to break school and national records. “Track taught me discipline, balance, and how to push past limits, how to work towards something more,” she said. “Those lessons have stuck with me in everything I do.”

After graduating in 2023, Marion took some time to breathe and then got right to work. She freelanced as an editor, assistant producer, social media content creator, and productions assistant gaining valuable career experience within the media landscape. She connected with mentors like Sarah Squiers (’89), and Dr. Wendy Ellis (’99), eventually landing a position with Pinnacle Live, a fast-growing audio visual (AV) company that produces premier AV services for hotels around the world. “Remembering balance is key as I’ve encountered new challenges and solutions in my path,” she said. “Fast doesn’t mean much if you’re headed in the wrong direction. I used to chase speed but now I chase alignment. Loras and track taught me that balance and direction are everything, and with the right focus, you really can do it all.”

Whether in media, athletics, or everyday moments of connection, Marion believes in showing up as your best self and remembering the people that supported you, even when the path isn’t linear. “It’s easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing, but what matters most is sticking to your plan and sticking with your people,” she said. “You’ll get knocked down, but if you have a strong foundation and a support system, you’ll always build yourself back up.”

She thanks other key individuals for her success at Loras, including Robbie Stran (’02), Joan Schaefer (’89), her former teammates, Track coach Matt Jones (’05), Strength and Conditioning coach Mason Tangen, and friends such as De’ja Austin-Cherry (’24) and Director of Student Empowerment and Success, Terrianna Black (’20).

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear how Marion continues to chase stories, break barriers, and inspire others to run their own race. Congrats, Marion!