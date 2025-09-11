A Coach in Every Role

Jason Derby (’18)

Biochemistry

Cuba City, Wisconsin



Jason Derby (’18) grew up in Cuba City, Wisconsin, and laughs that his Loras journey started before he even knew it. “I took my first swimming lesson at Loras,” he said. “Guess it was foreshadowing.”

When it came time to choose a college, Jason was torn between Loras and UW–Madison. He didn’t decide until May 1 of senior year. “At the time, I saw it as choosing between tons of opportunities at a big school or personal attention at a smaller one,” he said. “Looking back, Loras gave me both.”

Jason arrived undecided but found direction after taking MOI with Dr. Adam Moser. “He encouraged me to try general chemistry, and that led me to biochemistry. He was one of the most influential people during my time there,” Jason said. “I ended up working as his SI for eight semesters. He cared deeply about teaching, and that stuck with me.”

Though he once considered the medical field, Jason discovered during college that education was the right fit after he began tutoring classmates and helping local high school students prepare for the ACT. That experience sparked his passion for teaching and mentoring. After graduation, he returned to Cuba City to teach math and coach girls’ basketball at Cuba City High School. Later, when a parent reached out for ACT help, those early experiences came full circle and led to the launch of Derby ACT Prep.

“If you told me in college that I’d ever work with the ACT again, I would’ve called you crazy,” he said. “But I’ve come to really appreciate the reasoning behind the test. It’s rewarding to see a student improve and know the hard work paid off.”

One student even earned a perfect score, a milestone Jason calls “an incredible moment, full of joy for the kid.” He sees ACT prep as a mini scoreboard: “You can watch the number go up as a result of the time and effort you put in.”

Between running his business, teaching high school math, and coaching basketball, Jason sees a common thread. “All three roles are about helping kids succeed,” he said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to watch their confidence grow.”

That sense of purpose was shaped during his time at Loras, and the connection remains strong. Jason credits mentors like Dr. Kate Cooper and Robbie Stran (’02) for helping him feel seen and supported.

“There’s something about Loras that sticks with you,” he said. “It’s a great training ground for figuring out who you are. Hard work doesn’t guarantee success, but it gives you a shot, and that’s what Loras gave me. Now, we get to be part of someone else’s Loras story. That’s a pretty special thing.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear how Jason turned curiosity and connection into a life of impact in the classroom, on the court, and beyond. Congrats, Jason!