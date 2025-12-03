Lifelong Learner, Civic Thinker

Conor Kelly ’21

Political Science and History





A double major in Political Science and History, Conor dove into opportunities that challenged him to think critically and conversations that taught him to listen well. He embraced the chance to write opinion pieces for The Lorian, an experience that gave him confidence as both a writer and a thinker. “Seventeen-year-old me thought it was pretty cool to get paid to write my opinions,” he laughs. But what he didn’t expect was how those bylines would shape his approach to dialogue and communication. “Loras taught me how to interact with people I disagree with, to keep conversations civilized, and to see issues from different perspectives.”

Conor is quick to credit his professors for their impact. The political science faculty pushed him to thoughtfully debate the issues of the day, while Dr. Kristen Anderson-Bricker challenged him to take a slower, more deliberate approach to research and writing. “I can be fast-paced and sometimes rush into things,” Conor admits. “Dr. Anderson-Bricker would always make me stop and ask: ‘Do I have evidence to support what I’m saying?’ That changed how I think, how I write, and even how I see the world. She helped me realize things are multicausal, there’s always something more to learn.” That encouragement ultimately inspired him to add History as a second major.

Beyond the classroom, Conor found a tight-knit community that has kept him connected even after graduation. “At Loras, I wasn’t forced into one perspective or another. It was an encouraging environment that gave us the space to grow as students and as people. That sense of community is one of the reasons I come back every year for Homecoming.”

After graduation, Conor went on to earn a Master’s in Political Science from the University of Illinois in Springfield. Today, his career is rooted in political writing, research, and media, most recently serving as an Editor and Researcher for The Collins Law Firm, where he focused on environmental law and policy.

Still, at his core, Conor carries the lessons he learned on campus: to keep questioning, keep listening, and keep learning. “I look at life like I’m a perpetual student,” he says. “Loras gave me that perspective.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear how Conor turned classroom lessons and newsroom deadlines into a career grounded in writing, civic engagement, and lifelong learning. Congratulations, Conor!