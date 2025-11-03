Running Toward a Calling

Timothy Sevcik (’18)

Biology & Spanish

Birmingham, AL



From the cross country course at Loras to the operating rooms of Birmingham, Alabama, Dr. Timothy Sevcik (’18) has carried the discipline, teamwork, and faith he developed as a Duhawk into his career in medicine.

Originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Timothy grew up in a close-knit Catholic family as the fifth of six children. Following in the footsteps of his older brothers, one a seminarian at Loras and another who ran cross country and track, Timothy was drawn to the College for its welcoming community, strong medical school acceptance rates, and the chance to stay active in athletics.

At Loras, he double majored in Biology and Spanish while excelling as a student-athlete. On the cross country and track teams, he earned All-Region and All-Conference honors, was named the Duane Schroeder ARC Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, and helped lead the Duhawks to multiple conference championships and the program’s highest ever finish at nationals.

Timothy credits his coaches, Bob Schultz (’94) and Matt Jones (’05), and professors like Dr. Tom Davis, Dr. Kate Cooper, and professors of the Spanish department, for shaping his academic and personal growth. “They taught me discipline, balance, and how to prepare for the future, lessons that carried beyond the classroom and track,” he reflects. Opportunities such as shadowing physicians and volunteering with a mobile health clinic at Loras confirmed his calling to pursue medicine, a field where he could combine his love of science with hands-on, people-focused work.

After graduating, Timothy earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is now completing his residency in anesthesiology in Birmingham. Though moving to Alabama during COVID meant starting without a clear picture of what to expect, Timothy has found a supportive network in his co-residents and meaningful work in the surgical field. “Every day brings new challenges and decisions that matter. I love the hands-on nature of the work and the chance to make a difference for each patient,” he shares.

While his career has taken him far from Iowa, Timothy remains deeply connected to his Duhawk roots. He still keeps in touch with teammates and looks forward to becoming more active in the alumni network when he moves back closer to home. “Loras is very influential in my life story. I am thankful for the people I met and the lessons I learned there, it continues to shape who I am today.”

