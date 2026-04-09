A Path Unfolding

Ervin Yahr III (’19)

English Literature & Politics

Ervin Yahr III (’19) embodies what it means to stay open to growth, embrace community, and follow where opportunity leads.

Originally from Decorah, Iowa, Ervin was raised with an appreciation for liberal arts education, but Loras wasn’t initially at the top of his list. With his sister, Kaitlin (Yahr) Pohland (’16), already a Duhawk, Ervin was eager to create his own path. That changed the moment he stepped on campus.

“I just fell in love with Loras,” Ervin shared. “The people, the environment, the flexibility, it felt like a place where I could explore.”

He immersed himself in campus life, participating in theater, band, and student organizations, while taking advantage of Loras’ academic flexibility. He entered as a music and public relations double major before ultimately finding his passion in literature and politics.

During his time at Loras, Ervin credits faculty mentors like Dr. Andy Auge (’78), Dr. Erin VanLaningham, Dr. Chris Budzisz, and retired theatre director Doug Donald for shaping both his academic journey and personal growth. Whether it was an Irish literature course or lessons learned on stage, those experiences helped him develop critical thinking skills and confidence that would carry into his career.

After graduating in 2019, Ervin’s journey took him across the country. He moved to Nevada as a Rural Caucus Organizer, an experience he describes as a “trial by fire” that gave him a deep respect for political organizing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned to Iowa and worked as a middle school secretary in Cedar Rapids, where he connected with fellow Duhawk and mentor Autumn (Esch) Pino (’99).

It was during this time that everything clicked.

In a chance conversation, Pino asked Ervin if he had ever considered becoming an attorney. The answer surprised him and provided the clarity he needed to move forward. Soon after, he began preparing for law school, eventually enrolling at Vermont Law School, where he earned both his Juris Doctorate and a master’s degree.

“From the moment I stepped on campus, I knew this was the path I needed to be on,” he said.

Now back in Dubuque, Ervin serves as a law clerk for Iowa’s First Judicial District, working closely with judges on legal research and writing. While he is a licensed attorney, he is currently building his experience as he transitions into full-time legal practice and reacclimates to Iowa law after studying in Vermont.

Looking ahead, Ervin is passionate about environmental and energy law, with a particular interest in renewable energy. While he hopes to eventually work in that space, Ervin remains open to where his path leads next.

“Plans change,” he said. “But I’ve learned to stay open and keep learning.”

Throughout every stage of his journey, Ervin has leaned on the Loras community.

“The alumni network is incredible. No matter where I’ve gone, there’s always been a Loras connection. It’s such a gift to be part of.”

His advice to current and future Duhawks? Let go of rigid expectations and fully embrace the experience.

“Let it shape you,” he said. “The relationships you build especially early on will stay with you for life.”

From campus involvement to career exploration, Ervin’s story is a testament to the power of adaptability, mentorship, and the enduring strength of the Duhawk network.

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Ervin’s journey and his experiences at Loras. Congratulations, Ervin!