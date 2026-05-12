Where Passion Became Purpose

Emma Walsh ’17

Kinesiology & Exercise Science





Emma Walsh (’17) turned her Loras experience into a purpose-driven career rooted in service, philanthropy, and global impact. Originally from the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Emma grew up visiting the Galena area with her family every Fourth of July. Those trips made the Dubuque area feel familiar, so when it came time to begin her college search, Loras was the first campus she visited, and it immediately felt like home. With strong science programs and the opportunity to compete on the women’s golf team, her decision was easy.

Emma started as a biology major but discovered her true fit in kinesiology and exercise science during her freshman year. Drawn to the connection between physical health, fitness, and the psychology of exercise, she found a field that aligned naturally with both her academic interests and personal passions. Through hands-on research and coursework, she built a deeper understanding of the mental and physical dimensions of wellness.

But it was outside the classroom where everything truly clicked.

Emma immersed herself in campus life, studying abroad in Dublin, competing on the golf team, serving as a student ambassador, but it was her involvement in Dance Marathon that ultimately shaped her future.

“Dance Marathon was where everything clicked,” Emma shared. “I probably spent more time there than on my actual schoolwork, but it’s because I felt so connected to the mission.”

She went on to take on leadership roles, including co-chair of Outreach, where she helped organize mini dance marathons in local schools and contributed to one of the most successful fundraising periods in the organization’s history.

After graduating, Emma explored opportunities across both the health and nonprofit sectors before fully leaning into fundraising. She began her career at Chicago Commons, where she gained experience in corporate giving and large-scale events, including galas and golf outings.

Today, Emma serves as Manager of Corporate Relations at the American Academy of Pediatrics, partnering with organizations around the world to advance child health initiatives and create meaningful, lasting impact.

“I knew early on that I wanted to make a difference,” Emma said. “Every role I’ve had in fundraising ties back to a mission, whether it’s helping a local community or supporting children globally. That’s what keeps me motivated, even on the hard days.”

Emma credits her Loras experience for shaping not just her career path, but her perspective.

“Loras students think differently,” she said. “We’re taught to approach problems creatively, work collaboratively, and look for ways to serve others.”

That mindset continues to guide her work, and her commitment to giving back. In addition to her professional role, Emma serves on the board of Chicago Women in Philanthropy and co-chairs the GIRLS Committee. She has also led mentorship programs for young girls, helping them build confidence and discover their potential.

She also reflects on the mentors who influenced her journey, including Kim Walsh, who shared her passion for Dance Marathon, and Dr. Elaina Biechler, a kinesiology professor who made a lasting impact on her academic experience.

From her first visit to campus to her work today, Emma Walsh’s story is a testament to the power of finding your purpose, and using it to make a difference.

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Emma’s journey and her experiences at Loras.