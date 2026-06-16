A Vision for Care

Zach Ney (’20)

Biochemistry & Neuroscience



Dr. Zachary Ney (’20) always knew he wanted a career that combined science, technology, and working with people. Growing up in Hartley, Iowa, he began exploring colleges early and found himself drawn to Loras after a campus visit during his sophomore year of high school.

“I fell in love with the campus the second I walked on,” Zach said. “Everyone I talked to had a great experience, and I knew Loras was the school for me.”

At Loras, Zach pursued degrees in Biochemistry and Neuroscience while exploring his interest in healthcare. Though he considered several career paths, optometry quickly emerged as the right fit thanks to the guidance of faculty and alumni mentors.

He credits professors like Dr. Adam Moser for pushing him academically and helping him grow as a student. He also points to the Duhawk network as a major influence on his career path. During college, he spent summers shadowing Dr. Steve Sloan (’78) at Vision Health Center in Dubuque, experiences that solidified his decision to pursue optometry.

“The Duhawk connection helped shape my career path,” Zach said.

Outside the classroom, Zach immersed himself in campus life. He served as a Resident Advisor for three years, was active in the Chemistry and Neuroscience Clubs, and worked with the Loras Planetarium.

Becoming an RA was an opportunity he never expected.

“I took the leap, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made at Loras,” he said. “It allowed me to meet some of my lifelong friends.”

After graduating from Loras, Zach attended the University of Houston College of Optometry. Along the way, fellow Duhawk Dr. Karson (Hise) Maxwell (’19) helped introduce him to the program. Zach went on to complete clinical rotations across the country, including at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., before graduating as valedictorian with highest honors.

When it came time to begin his career, Zach chose to return home to northwest Iowa and join Sibley Eye Care, the same practice where he first shadowed an optometrist as a high school student.

“It felt like things came full circle,” Zach said. “I had the opportunity to come back to the community that helped shape me.”

Today, Zach enjoys building relationships with patients and helping them improve and protect their vision. His commitment to patient care recently earned him recognition as the Best Optometrist in Northwest Iowa by the NWIA Review.

“I picked this profession because I love talking to people,” he said. “You get to make a real difference in someone’s life almost instantly. Whether it’s a child getting glasses for the first time or helping a patient manage an eye condition, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Looking back, Zach credits Loras with helping him grow both personally and professionally.

“I came to Loras as a quiet, nerdy kid,” he reflected. “Loras pushed me out of my shell and gave me opportunities I never would have pursued on my own.”

“My journey was shaped in every way by Loras,” Zach added. “Even years after graduation, I still run into people and hear ‘Go Duhawks.’ The connections you make at Loras stay with you for life.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Zach’s journey, the mentors who influenced his path, and the Duhawk connections that continue to shape his career today.