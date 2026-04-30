Loras College recognized outstanding student organizations, student leaders and faculty and staff during the 2026 Co-Curricular Awards, celebrating those who have made a meaningful impact on campus life through leadership, service, collaboration and community engagement.

The annual awards highlight the vital role co-curricular involvement plays in the formation of the whole person, honoring individuals and groups who contribute to a vibrant and connected campus community.

Organization Awards

Innovative Award: Presented to a student-led group that has embodied the principles of innovation, collaboration and motivation in the creation of a new, outstanding program or event.

Winner: Student Government

Community Belonging Award: Recognizes a student organization that fosters a welcoming, supportive and engaging environment for all students, demonstrating a commitment to building strong connections and encouraging participation.

Winner: Global Student Union

Outstanding Contribution to a Vibrant Campus Community: Honors a student group that has implemented a program focused on building community through social engagement at Loras.

Winner: College Activities Board

Outstanding Educational Program: Recognizes a student group that has implemented an event or program designed to enhance the academic experience outside the classroom.

Winner: Sigma Phi Epsilon

Community Impact Award: Honors a student organization whose philanthropic or service efforts have made a significant impact in serving others.

Winner: DuThon

Collaboration Award: Recognizes a student group that has exemplified effective and impactful collaboration with another Loras member, organization, department or community partner.

Winner: Art Club

Member Engagement Award: Presented to a student organization that has demonstrated significant effort in recruitment, retention and development of its members.

Winner: Duhawk Racing

Most Improved Student Organization: Honors an organization that has shown significant progress and growth through intentional development and improvement.

Winner: Future Business Leaders of America

Student Leader Awards

Outstanding Student Leadership Award: Presented to a student who has made exceptional contributions through leadership, collaboration, integrity and service.

Winners: Kyleigh Schwendeman and Kate Cain

Emerging Leader Award: Recognizes a student who has shown strong leadership potential and has gone above and beyond in the early stages of their leadership journey.

Winner: Mayte Navejas

Duhawk Spirit Award: Honors a student who embodies pride in Loras College and inspires others to engage with the campus community and its mission.

Winner: Matt Kruse

Excellence in Belonging Award: Recognizes a student who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to fostering a welcoming and connected campus environment.

Winner: Sneha Paudel

Excellent Student Employee Award: Presented to a student who exemplifies leadership and Duhawk pride in their role while going above and beyond their responsibilities.

Winner: Maggie Hamilton

Unsung Hero Award: Honors a student whose leadership and service make a meaningful impact, often behind the scenes.

Winner: Chloe Dunigan

Outstanding President in a Student Organization: Recognizes a student organization president who has played a major role in the development and execution of their organization.

Winner: Sam Giglio

Outstanding Officer in a Student Organization: Honors a student organization officer who demonstrates exemplary service, commitment and leadership.

Winner: Cana Duckworth

Michael Neavins Award: Honors a resident advisor who exemplifies leadership, compassion and dedication to community in the spirit of Michael Neavins, a well-rounded student leader involved across campus who passed away shortly after graduation.

Winner: Bernadette Mercurio

Advisor and Faculty/Staff Awards

Advisor of the Year: Presented to an organization advisor who has exceeded expectations in supporting a student organization and its members.

Winners: Angela Donovan and Tama-Lea Lorenzen (Future Business Leaders of America)

Student Success Award: Recognizes a staff member who demonstrates a strong commitment to student well-being and success, going above and beyond in meaningful ways.

Winner: Craig Schaefer

Father John Naumann Award: Honors a Loras College employee who exemplifies a deep commitment to students by building meaningful relationships and embodying the College’s values.

Winner: Jake Kurczek

Mission and Ministry Awards

Pax Christi USA Campus Peacebuilder Certificate of Recognition: Presented to senior students who have excelled in leadership through the Fr. Ray Herman Peace and Justice Center, in appreciation for their contributions to Gospel nonviolence, peacebuilding, reconciliation and justice.

Winners: Kathleen (Kate) Cain, Neveah Jones and Subhekshya Wasti

Fr. Hemann Award for Christian Service: Honors students who are exemplary models of Christian service, living it out in meaningful ways on Loras’ campus.

Winners: Mayte Navejas and Angela McGreevy

Slepicka Family Scholarship: Awarded to junior students studying ministry or planning to engage in ministry following graduation.

Winners: Seamus Reilly and Allison Pfeil

Tom Blacklock Sustainability Award: In honor of the late Tom Blacklock ’13, this award recognizes a junior student who demonstrates care for the earth and a commitment to sustainability.

Winner: Brandon Kloeckner

Valder Social Justice Award: Recognizes junior students who are passionate about peace and justice work and commit to serving with a social justice organization in the United States for 8 to 10 weeks the summer before their senior year.

Winners: Lydia Nelson, Isabella Rodriguez, Ellanor Morrissey, Jubilee Cunigan, Nicholas Dustin and Madison Schabilion

To see pictures from this event, follow Life@Loras on Instagram.