Award-Winning Weekend for Loras at Cedar Rapids Film Festival

Loras College is proudly celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of its Creative Media students at the 2025 Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival (CRIFF), where purple and gold lit up the Eddy Awards ceremony. Seven Duhawks were honored with awards for four outstanding films, earning four of the six total awards presented across the festival’s highly competitive categories.

The festival, which recognizes excellence in filmmaking with only one Gold and one Silver Eddy in each category, awarded Loras students in the following:

FREESTYLE CATEGORY

Gold Eddy | EDM is Plastic? – Than San

Silver Eddy | Unwritten – Hunter Jones

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORY

Silver Eddy | Jayden Upton: “Give It Your All” – Dylan Ervin, Kevin Franks, and Nolan Schwartz

NARRATIVE CATEGORY

Silver Eddy | Eighteen Years – Emily Surma and Libby Perry

In addition, Than San was awarded the CRIFF Iowa Filmmaker Scholarship. In his acceptance speech, he indicated that he was donating the money to relief efforts in his home country of Myanmar.

Overall, 10 Creative Media students, producing seven distinct films, were named ‘Official Selections’ and had their films screened as part of the 3-day festival.