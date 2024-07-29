From Bow Ties to Business Analytics

Brendan Doyle (’18)

Business Analytics

Hawthorn Woods, Illinois

Brendan Doyle (’18) launched his own business in high school and now works at Oracle, making waves in the analytics and business intelligence industries. Known for his energy, creativity, and signature bow ties, Brendan stands out in any crowd, which makes him our July Duhawk Dozen recipient.

Loras College is a significant part of Brendan’s life, with 18 relatives, including his parents and older brothers, having attended. Homecoming events were particularly meaningful for him, turning each visit into a family reunion and strengthening his connection to the college. “Part of why I love Loras is because of the community,” he reflects. “Professors and classmates make the community so strong and feel like home.”

Brendan majored in business analytics, inspired by a visit to the Loras Business Analytics Symposium during his senior year of high school. “I knew what my major was going to be before I even knew my dorm room or classes,” Brendan says. His involvement with Breitbach, the College Activities Board (CAB), and the Student Senate, where he served as class president, taught him the importance of community, leadership, and service.

Brendan’s entrepreneurial journey began with his bow tie business, driven by his mother’s sewing skills and his belief that “everyone has a neck, so anyone can wear a bow tie.” Selling bow ties out of a briefcase in downtown Chicago, he embraced stepping out of his comfort zone and seizing opportunities—lessons that continue to influence his career.

Today, as Principal Project Manager at Oracle, he blends his passion for data and sports through projects with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Oracle TV, and more. Brendan notes the importance of embracing uniqueness and taking risks. He advises others to “embrace the things that make you different,” a mantra that has defined his career.

Tune into this month’s podcast to hear more about Brendan’s journey from Loras College to Oracle and how he continues to make a mark with his distinctive approach. Congratulations, Brendan!

