Duhawks Join Global Leaders at International Food Dialogue

This week, Loras College students and faculty are stepping onto the global stage, participating in one of the world’s most influential events in agriculture and food security—the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue. This renowned three-day event in Des Moines, IA, brings together top-tier experts and leaders in development, agriculture, economic policy, resource management, and nutrition to engage in high-impact discussions on critical issues affecting global food security.

Representing Loras College at this prestigious gathering are Dr. Eric Eller, Dr. Katrina Neely Farren-Eller, and twelve students. Their attendance reflects Loras’s commitment to offering students unique, impactful learning experiences. Thanks to the generosity of Duhawk alum and former World Food Prize Foundation president, Ambassador Ken Quinn (’64), this group of Duhawks is now part of the ongoing dialogue that has inspired leaders worldwide to tackle pressing challenges in agriculture and hunger relief.

During the Borlaug Dialogue, participants engage in an interactive “conversation” format, where experts from various fields can share insights, build cross-disciplinary linkages, and form new partnerships. Key topics of discussion this year include climate change, water security, natural resource management, and rural development, along with the transformative role of technology and infrastructure in agriculture. Additionally, the dialogue addresses gender in education and leadership, promoting health, and the need for sustainable practices to support both human and animal health.

With more than 1,200 participants from over 65 countries, this experience immerses Loras students in real-world problem-solving, deepening their education and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to global food security.