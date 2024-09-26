Building Success with a Loras Foundation

Matthew Henick (’19)

Accounting and Finance

Dubuque, Iowa

When Matt Henick (’19) first set foot on Loras College’s campus, he had a strong feeling it was the right place for him, even before taking a tour. Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Matt decided to take a chance at the college based on a recommendation from his high school guidance counselor. His instinct paid off as Loras became the foundation for his journey from an ambitious student to a successful real estate entrepreneur. Matt’s ambition, innovation, and dedication story make him our September 2024 Duhawk Dozen.

Graduating in 2019 with a degree in accounting and finance, Matt made his mark early on. During his time at Loras, he was a standout student, making the Dean’s List in Spring 2017, serving as the president of the Business Club, and being actively involved in the Investments Club. These experiences and his internship at A.Y. McDonald gave him the skills and knowledge to embark on his entrepreneurial path.

Today, Matt is the owner of MZH Properties and co-owner of Premier Property Management Group, where he leverages his accounting and finance expertise to manage and rent properties across Dubuque and Davenport. When it comes to lessons or main takeaways that have stuck with Matt since graduating, he says being an ethical decision-maker sticks out the most. “That is a key part of running any business, making the right decisions for the right reasons. And that’s something that is taught in-depth in every class, especially in the business curriculum at Loras.”

Matt encourages current and future Duhawks to embrace lifelong learning, take bold risks, and always remember the place that helped jumpstart their careers. Matt finds great pride in giving back to Loras philanthropically, saying, ” It’s important to stay involved however you can—whether that is coming back to campus or supporting financially… Loras needs the support from alumni and friends.”

His story is a powerful testament to the value of a Loras education and the impact of following one’s passion. Congratulations, Matt, on being our September 2024 Duhawk Dozen! Learn more about Matt by listening to this month’s podcast.