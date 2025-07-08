Invested in Her Future

Jenna Walleser (’17)



Jenna Walleser (’17) is a rising leader in the world of finance. A proud Dubuque County native and third-generation Duhawk, Jenna currently serves as the Chief Investment Officer at First Community Trust, N.A., making strategic decisions that help guide clients toward financial security and success.

Growing up in Cascade, Iowa, Jenna initially planned to leave her small town to attend the University of Iowa and pursue a career in medicine. But a campus visit to see her sister at Loras changed everything. “I loved the small class sizes and getting to know my professors,” she says. As a commuter student, Jenna knew her experience would be different, but she was determined to make the most of it. Her decision to attend Loras came during her senior year of high school, joining a legacy of Duhawks that included her sister, Kayla (Walleser) McGuire (’14), her father (’87) and grandfather (’67).

At Loras, Jenna triple majored in Accounting, Finance, and Economics, and quickly discovered her passion for business through an introductory course with Dr. Karen Sturm (’80). “Her teaching style and the material just clicked,” Jenna recalls. “It became clear that I could start a career right after college, no graduate school required. That was a game-changer.” She also served as a Supplemental Instructor (SI), which not only helped her stay on campus longer but gave her a chance to support her peers. “That was meaningful to me as a commuter. It helped me feel more connected.”

Jenna credits mentors like Dr. McCarthy-Gilmore with helping her build the confidence to own her choices. “I remember sitting in her office freshman year, thinking I was letting myself down by switching out of the sciences. She told me, ‘Ten years from now, what matters most is that you made this decision for yourself, not anyone else. I’ve carried that advice with me.”

After a few years working in Minneapolis, Jenna returned to Dubuque and reconnected with her alma mater through the Loras Network of Dubuque board. She loves coming back for Homecoming and staying engaged with the campus community. “I love coming back to campus as an alumnus, it feels so magical. Anytime you can come back to campus and see how it’s changing and progressing; it makes you inspired to contribute to its future health.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Jenna’s journey, from her commuter roots to becoming a leader in finance. Congratulations, Jenna!