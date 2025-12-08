Loras College Announces Annual Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

Loras College is pleased to announce the 2025 Distinguished Alumni recipients. For more than three decades, the National Alumni Board has acknowledged individuals for their service, support, and accomplishments to their community and to Loras. This year we celebrated the following five graduates and their amazing accomplishments.

David Spahn (’71): Amicus

As a local Dubuque student balancing work, classes, and marriage, David Spahn did not have the same college experience as his peers, but his life-long service to the College allowed him to experience what he couldn’t as a student; the chance to be immersed in the culture of Loras. A distinguished professional in the field of finance and management in Dubuque, David has generously shared his wisdom, time, and support for nearly five decades with the College through the Loras Network of Dubuque, National Alumni Board, and Board of Regents. His enduring commitment and faith-filled leadership embody the Loras mission, making him not just an alumnus, but a lifelong friend of the College.

Ashlie (Fultz) Hand (’98): Humanitarian

As the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Kansas City–St. Joseph, Ashlie launched and is editor of Catholic Key Magazine, reaching 60,000 homes across Missouri with stories of faith, news and inspiration. She is also the author of Blessed Are the Poor in Spirit, the first in an eight-part Christian mystery series exploring the Beatitudes. Beyond her professional work, Ashlie founded 40 Days 40 Letters of Hope, a Lenten ministry that invites participants to send daily letters of encouragement to those in need. Since its start, the ministry has mailed over 9,000 letters, spreading hope and comfort across the country.

Amber (Chambers) Ray (’11): Young Alumni

A national leading educator and researcher, Amber Ray launched an academic career focused on literacy interventions for PreK-12 students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and emotional/behavioral disorders. She focuses on evidence-based strategies, self-regulation techniques, and professional development for educators to improve writing and reading instruction. Now an Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and consultant for the University of Notre Dame, Amber has published over 30 studies, delivered 100+ presentations nationwide, and earned national recognition for her impactful research and leadership in special education.

Valorie Broadhurst Woerdehoff (’82): Campus Contributions

An English graduate of Loras College, U.S. Navy veteran, and gifted writer, Valorie Woerdehoff built a distinguished career in higher education and communications serving Loras College for 26 years in many roles including assistant director and director of Marketing, editor of the Loras College Magazine, assistant to the President, and Grant Writing Director until retirement. Demonstrating her dedication to the College, Valorie even returned from her retirement to fill part-time and interim roles when called upon. In all her roles, she boldly and creatively communicated the accomplishments, successes and stories of students, administrators, and alumni, continually with grace, eloquence, and diplomacy.

Kevin O’Connor (’88): Professional Achievements

Kevin O’Connor has built a world-class career in athlete development and sports management. His began as the Executive Director of the Home Depot Center and later as President of Saddlebrook International Sports, developing elite programs for nationally renowned athletes. Now Global Senior Advisor for Lagardère and President of its North American division, Kevin provides strategic guidance at the highest levels of sports and entertainment, overseeing a team responsible for more than one billion dollars’ worth of athlete and event contracts; recently working with Atlético Madrid, Aston Martin, and Reserve Padel. Kevin remains connected to Loras, mentoring students through internships, speaking to classes and sharing his expertise with the next generation of Duhawks.

