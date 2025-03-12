Kindness is the Best Medicine

Reilly (Kuhn) Wojciehowski (’19)

Biology

Rockford, Illinois

From the moment she set foot on campus, Reilly (Kuhn) Wojciehowski (’19) knew she was meant to be a Duhawk. Encouraged by her father, Mark Kuhn (’84), Reilly visited campus and felt an instant connection. The welcoming community, supportive professors, and close-knit environment sealed the deal; by the time she was driving home, she had already made her decision.

During her time at Loras, Reilly fully embraced the Duhawk experience. She kept herself busy with academics, athletics, and extracurriculars, making lifelong memories and friendships along the way. She fondly recalls how her professors took a genuine interest in her passions, a connection she still maintains today—she even continues to send Christmas cards to some of them! Reilly credits Loras for giving her a strong foundation in the medical field, from engaging coursework to hands-on experiences like earning her CNA license during a J-Term class, which allowed her to gain experience working in a nursing home.

After graduating in 2019, Reilly pursued her dream of medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford. Now a doctor in her final stretch of residency, Reilly is passionate about family medicine, where she enjoys providing full-spectrum care to patients of all ages. The ever-changing, fast-paced nature of the field keeps her on her toes, and she finds fulfillment in making a difference in her patients’ lives every day.

Beyond her medical career, Reilly remains an active and engaged Duhawk. She and her husband, Aidan Wojciehowski (’18), whom she met at Loras while they were both Resident Advisors, continue to give back to the college that shaped them. Aidan now coaches baseball at Loras, and Reilly stays involved by hosting Duhawk Day events in Rockford. She believes in the importance of giving back and expressing gratitude to donors: “If it weren’t for the amazing donors and incredible alumni, students wouldn’t get these great experiences.”

As she nears the end of her residency and prepares for the next chapter, Reilly remains grateful for the education, experiences, and connections she gained at Loras. She emphasizes the power of kindness, advising, “Kindness goes a long way; people are dealing with problems you never know. Smiling can go a long way.”

Congratulations, Dr. Reilly Wojciehowski, on being our March Duhawk Dozen!