Faith, Brain Health, and Fostering Community

Claira Sieverding Kapraun (’15)

Psychology and Business Management

Bellevue, Iowa

Claira Sieverding Kapraun’s (’15) life has always been rooted in service and giving back. Growing up in Bellevue, with a strong Loras legacy—her father, Mark (’73) being a proud alum—Claira felt that Loras College was a natural fit for her, offering opportunities not only to further her education but also to deepen her faith and personal development. She strives to embody the Loras Dispositions in all that she does, consistently going above and beyond in her commitment to giving back to her community and family. Her dedication to ensuring that everyone feels cared for, understood, and supported is what makes her our August Duhawk Dozen honoree.

Claira’s journey with Loras began during an overnight retreat in high school, where she knew instantly that this was the place she would call home. She majored in Psychology and Business Management with a minor in Catholic Studies. It was during a psychology internship that her passion for brain health was sparked. Dr. Mary Johnson (’81) introduced Claira to Debi (McMurray) Butler (’95 M ’15), with whom she continues to work to this day. This experience set her on a path that eventually led to her role as Director of Brain Health Now, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma around mental illness. Claira has been instrumental in creating Brain Health Retreat Rooms in all four high schools in Dubuque (13 total rooms in the tri-state area), providing students with a calming space to regulate emotions to get back to the classroom in a healthier state. You can learn more about the Brain Health Retreat Rooms and everything Brain Health Now has to offer by visiting their website.

Claira’s life is deeply rooted in her Catholic faith, and she was actively involved in the Breitbach Catholic Thinkers and Leaders program and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and Duhawks for Life. The philosophy of “what you get as a gift, give as a gift” has guided both her professional and personal life, especially in her role as a foster parent. Claira and her husband, Nathaniel (’15), married in 2018 and have since added four little ones to their family. Foster parenting has been a fulfilling way for them to give back, and Claira encourages others to consider fostering, especially given the significant need in Iowa and beyond.

To hear more about Claira’s journey from Loras College to Brain Health Now, tune into this month’s podcast. Congratulations, Claira!

