Engineer by Day, Comedian by Night

Brody Tupy (’20)

Engineering

Monticello, Iowa

Growing up in Charles City, Iowa, Brody Tupy (’20) didn’t expect to end up at Loras College. “I was originally set on going to Iowa State,” he admits. “But then, Loras reached out about wrestling and offered me a Valedictorian Scholarship. Everything just started to fall into place.”

An overnight visit sealed the deal. Brody connected instantly with the wrestling team and felt at home on campus. “It just clicked. I wanted to be somewhere I’d know my professors and be part of a community.” That sense of connection defined his time at Loras. As an engineering major, Resident Assistant (RA), and wrestler, Brody’s schedule was packed, but the experience was priceless. He found lifelong friends through wrestling and as an RA: “Those relationships made my Loras experience what it was,” he says.

Academically, he was part of a small but mighty group of eight engineering graduates. “The classes were tough, but the professors were great. They pushed us but also supported us every step of the way.” That support led to one of his most memorable experiences: a ten-week NASA internship at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He was selected to study spacecraft window damage and its implications on flight safety. “It was great. I got to see where astronauts meet with their families before launches and even watched a launch from an Air Force base.”

After graduation, he held several engineering roles before becoming Natural Gas Product Manager at A.Y. McDonald. While the title isn’t strictly “engineer,” his problem-solving mindset and strategic thinking are key. “I work across teams, develop products, and still lean into my engineering roots every day.”

Off the clock, Brody finds his rhythm on stage, performing stand-up comedy. Inspired by the comedians his dad watched growing up, he decided to give it a try. “My first set was only three minutes and definitely not good. But it’s such a rush. I get to tell stories, be creative, and make people laugh.” Now, he hosts regular shows and monthly showcases at The Goose on Main Street in Dubuque, bringing in comedians from across the Midwest.

Brody stays connected to campus, supports the wrestling program, and proudly reps his Duhawk roots. “Loras gave me so much. Giving back, staying involved—that’s important to me.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Brody’s journey and his experiences at Loras. Congratulations, Brody!