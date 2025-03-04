Loras College Students Excel at State FBLA Competition, Qualify for Nationals

Loras College’s Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club made a successful return to the State FBLA Competition this past weekend in Ankeny, Iowa. After a five-year hiatus, the club successfully competed against some of the state’s top business programs, securing top-four finishes in nine out of 12 events and qualifying for the FBLA National Competition in Dallas, Texas, from May 31 to June 2.

Eight students represented Loras College, competing against students from institutions such as Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa, the University of Iowa, Grand View University, and Kirkwood Community College. In addition to the competition, students had the opportunity to network with fellow business students and industry professionals, attend sessions on job skills and networking, and tour Casey’s corporate office.

A breakdown of their impressive results can be found below:

BUSINESS PRESENTATION:

FIRST PLACE | Connor Day, Rory Heer, and Gabe Roche

EMERGING BUSINESS ISSUES:

THIRD PLACE | Cana Duckworth and Alex Langenfeld

FOUNDATIONS OF ECONOMICS:

SECOND PLACE | Prashant Bhattarai

FOUNDATIONS OF FINANCE:

FIRST PLACE | Connor Day

FOUNDATIONS OF SELLING:

SECOND PLACE | Rory Heer

THIRD PLACE | Connor Day

HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT CASE STUDY:

SECOND PLACE | Daira Chavez Ayala

MARKETING, SALES, AND COMMUNICATION CASE STUDY:

FOURTH PLACE | Daira Chavez Ayala

PUBLIC SPEAKING:

SECOND PLACE | Rory Heer

Additionally, Bri Baron (’26) delivered a strong performance, representing Loras College with professionalism and dedication. Loras College is proud of these students’ accomplishments and looks forward to seeing them showcase their talents on the national stage in Dallas.

