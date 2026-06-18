Loras College Students Earn National Recognition at FBLA National Leadership Conference 

The conference attracted more than 1,300 students, educators and volunteers from nearly 200 colleges and universities across 29 states and territories. Participants competed in 42 business-related events for scholarships and cash prizes totaling nearly $60,000 while taking part in educational workshops and networking opportunities with employers and industry professionals.

Loras students delivered several standout performances during the national competition. Cana Duckworth (’28) placed first in Business Ethics and earned a top-10 finish in Sports Management and Marketing. Rory Heer (’26) placed seventh in Foundations of Entrepreneurship, while Prashant Bhattarai (’27) earned ninth place in Foundations of Economics. Brianna Baron (’26) also represented Loras well, placing 11th in Job Interview.

In the team event Business Presentation, Connor Day (’26), Rory Heer (’26) and Griffin Dement-Graham (’29) earned ninth place among 44 competing teams.

“Winning a national championship in Business Ethics and earning a top-10 finish in Sports Management and Marketing was an incredible experience,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud of what our chapter has accomplished over the past two years, growing our membership and establishing a strong presence across Iowa. I’m grateful to our advisers, officers and members for their support, and I’m excited to continue building on that momentum as Loras FBLA’s next president.”

The annual conference provides students with opportunities to develop professional skills, build industry connections and compete against some of the nation’s top collegiate business students.

“This year’s National Leadership Conference showcased the incredible talent and dedication of our student members,” said Jennifer Woods, president and CEO of FBLA. “From analytical thinking to dynamic communication, they demonstrated the skills that will shape tomorrow’s workforce. These college students leave Las Vegas not only with well-earned recognition, but also with new connections, confidence and a clearer path toward their future careers.”

Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit educational association with more than 230,000 members in middle school, high school and college chapters worldwide. FBLA prepares students to become community-minded business leaders through career preparation and leadership experiences.