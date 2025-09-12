Loras Professor Earns National Recognition for Voice Acting and Award-Winning Film Role

Loras College Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Dr. Kenny Loui, has earned national recognition in the world of voice acting, receiving a nomination at the One Voice Awards (OVA) and contributing to a film that won a Telly Award earlier this year.

Dr. Loui was named one of ten nominees for the Voiceover Newcomer of the Year Award at the 2025 One Voice Awards in Dallas, Texas. The honor spotlights the top new U.S. and Canadian voice actors who debuted in the past year across categories including animation, audiobooks, commercials, gaming, and e-learning.

At the same time, Dr. Loui’s debut performance as the villain “D.D.” in the animated short film Fashion Police 5: Part 1 helped the project win a Bronze Award for Best Action & Adventure Film at the 46th Annual Telly Awards. The film, directed by Dexter Getgood and produced by Dexta Studios, joins a prestigious list of winners that includes Pixar Animation Studios, ESPN, NASA, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“When I was a kid, I dreamed of becoming a cartoon character,” said Dr. Loui. “I had the opportunity to finally fulfill that dream thanks to Dexter Getgood, the director and creator of Fashion Police 5, who cast me in my first major voiceover role as the film’s antagonist, the villainous D.D. I’m so happy that the entire cast and crew were honored at this year’s Telly Awards for our film and hope that viewers enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Outside of the recording booth, Dr. Loui is well known on the Loras campus as a dedicated teacher and scholar in criminal justice. This fall, he will bring his creative experience back to students through an ‘Intro to Voiceover Workshop,’ hosted by the college’s AAPI Club in November.

“Although I teach criminal justice, I’ve always had an interest in the visual and performing arts, but have only ever pursued them as a hobby—that is, until I came to Loras,” said Dr. Loui. “It was really after meeting and working with Professor Ryan Decker, Artie Kerchmar (’25), and Nicole Sessoms (’24), two of my former CJ students who submitted some of the most creative projects and assignments I’ve seen in my years of teaching, that I began to revisit my dormant creative side. I credit those three in part for motivating and inspiring me to rekindle and actively pursue my love of the arts—specifically, graphic novel writing and now, voiceover acting.”

Dr. Loui is already working on his next project: StarBreaker, an upcoming animated sci-fi limited series produced by What-A-Toon.