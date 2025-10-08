Loras College Launches LEADS Lecture Series

Loras College is proud to announce the launch of the Loras Engagement and Discussion Series (LEADS), a new lecture series designed to highlight the College’s commitment to intellectual growth, professional development, and the holistic care of the human person.

The inaugural event will feature Dr. Keith Thraen-Borowski, Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Biology and Director of the Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory (CARESLab) at Loras. His presentation, “A Journey Through Cancer: From Researcher to Patient…and Back Again,” will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Alumni Campus Center at Loras College.

Dr. Thraen-Borowski will share his groundbreaking research on the role of physical activity and exercise in cancer survivorship, alongside his personal experience navigating cancer as both a researcher and patient. His work has been widely recognized internationally, with citations in more than 1,000 scientific publications and features on major outlets including CBS’s Sunday Morning, Good Morning America, CNN, Reuters Health, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times.

“The LEADS series embodies the very best of a Loras education, intellectual curiosity, personal reflection, and a commitment to the common good, forming the whole person,” said Dr. Sarah Nytroe, Provost of Loras College. “We are especially honored to begin this series with Dr. Thraen-Borowski, whose research and personal story illustrate the power of scholarship to transform lives inside and outside of the classroom.”

The LEADS series is made possible through the generosity of the Loras College Class of 1972. Future events will continue to feature distinguished speakers whose scholarship and personal experiences inspire dialogue and lifelong learning.

About Loras College

