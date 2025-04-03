Loras College will host a Fireside Chat with Dr. Kevin White

On the occasion of the recent launch of his new book: The Good Sport: Reflections on a Full Life in College Sports

Loras College is proud to announce that it will host Kevin White, Ph.D., for a Fireside Chat on the occasion of Dr. White’s new release The Good Sport: Reflections on a Full Life in College Sports. The Good Sport, published by Huron Press, was released in January of 2025 and is available on Amazon.com. The Fireside Chat is open to the public and will take place on April 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Alumni Campus Center Ballroom.

Dr. White presently serves as a professor of business administration at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and senior adviser with the Huron Consulting Group. The Good Sport draws on Dr. White’s 50-year career as an NCAA Division I coach, athletics director, vice president for athletics, and college professor. He is credited with providing transformational leadership of numerous NCAA Division I athletics programs at some of the country’s most recognizable universities: Maine, Tulane, Arizona State, Notre Dame and Duke. He has also served in multiple national leadership positions, including the NCAA Council, NACDA Board of Directors, and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Board of Directors.

Dr. White is among the most decorated intercollegiate athletics administrators in the nation and is widely recognized as one of the country’s most influential college sports leaders. The Good Sport features numerous lessons learned and illuminates his exceptional expertise regarding the industry’s best practices and the most effective application of private-sector business techniques to intercollegiate sport. Dr. White’s extraordinary observations, insights, and vision come amid the most dynamic period in the history of college sports, while the future of NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics remains uncertain.

Moderated by Chip Murray (’74), the discussion will feature Dr. White’s recollections and insights from his time leading the athletics program at Loras College, as well as a candid discussion regarding the past and current state of NCAA Division I athletics. An audience Q&A session will follow the discussion, and a book signing will conclude the evening.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.