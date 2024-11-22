From First-Gen to First Responder

Jake Hudson (’20)

Criminal Justice

Dubuque, Iowa

Trooper Jake Hudson (20) is a proud Duhawk and first-generation college graduate who is making an impact on society as an Iowa State Trooper. A Dubuque native, Jake found his calling at Loras College, where the support of mentors, professors, and a strong campus community helped him carve his path in law enforcement.

Jake entered Loras without a declared major, initially leaning toward business. However, an Introduction to Criminal Justice course with Dr. Valerie Bell changed everything. A required police ride-along opened his eyes to the career he was meant for. “That ride-along solidified my decision,” Jake reflects.

Loras provided Jake with the resources and guidance he needed as a first-generation student. Dr. Sergio Perez (’13), Director of Inclusion & Advocacy, became a mentor who understood the challenges he faced. Sergio was a huge resource, guiding him through questions and decisions that felt overwhelming at times. Jake also points to the College Foundation class led by Dr. Art Sunleaf and Kim Walsh as instrumental in his transition to college life, teaching him time management and how to balance priorities.

After graduating, Jake joined the Dubuque Police Department, where he spent three years building his skills and adapting to the demands of law enforcement. The night shift, while challenging, taught him invaluable lessons about balancing personal and professional life. In January 2024, Jake took the next step in his career, becoming an Iowa State Trooper. The State Patrol offers more freedom where he patrols seven counties and focuses on the areas he feels need the most attention.

Ethical decision-making is central to Jake’s work. In law enforcement, he has this incredible responsibility to use discretion wisely because he knows every interaction has the potential to impact someone’s life. His goal is always to guide people toward positive change. One of the most rewarding aspects of his job is witnessing that change; Jake takes pride in helping individuals who are ready to turn their lives around.

Jake remains connected to the Duhawk community, even in his professional life. There’s something special about Duhawks supporting Duhawks, he shares, referencing the many Loras alumni in law enforcement, including those at the Dubuque Police Department.

From an unsure high school graduate to a confident State Trooper, Jake’s journey is a testament to the power of asking for help and embracing challenges. Looking ahead, he remains focused on excelling in his role. “I love what I do. My goal is simple: to be good at my job and make a difference every day.”

To hear more about Jake’s journey from Loras College to the Iowa State Patrol, tune into this month’s podcast. Congratulations, Jake!

Catch up on the latest Duhawk Dozen episodes and nominate a young Duhawk to be featured!