From Loras to the Links

With a keen eye on her future in sports management, Zoë Espiridon (’25) has embraced a challenging internship that’s given her a behind-the-scenes look at organizing a major PGA tournament. Originally from Sabula, IA, this sports management major and marketing minor student traveled to Illinois this summer for the John Deere Classic.

During her time, Zoë’s responsibilities ranged from administrative tasks to event planning. She not only managed Excel documents, inventory, and supplies, but processed ticket sales, and showcased her digital creativity skills for social media and flyers. This internship provided Zoë with hands-on experience in tournament operations, from setup to tear-down. She particularly enjoyed witnessing the event come together and appreciating the community engagement, with over 2,000 volunteers participating annually. This experience solidified Zoë’s passion for the golf industry and helped shape her career aspirations.

Looking ahead, Zoë aims to work on the PGA or LPGA tour within the next decade. She credits her professors at Loras College for encouraging her to pursue this opportunity and providing her with the knowledge and confidence to succeed in the field.