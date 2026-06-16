$20.1 Million Reasons for Gratitude

Loras College is excited to announce the 13-month, $20 million Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together cash campaign launched in May 2025 was successful. As of May 31, 2026, Loras achieved its goal, raising $20.1 million, while marking the College’s best fundraising year in school history. This goal was accomplished through the generosity and support of 5,500 alumni, friends and community members who believe in Loras College, see the impact of our graduates, and believe Duhawks make a difference in the world by living their vocation.

“Be who God meant you to be, and you will set the world on fire.” Following the words of St. Catherine of Siena, Loras has continued to reaffirm and strengthen its commitment to our mission of a Catholic liberal arts college, creating a community of active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers and responsible contributors in diverse professional, social and religious roles.

“We made our initial $5 million gift because we believe in Loras’ mission, vision and the bold plan shared by President Doyle. Loras changes lives and graduates students who will become change-makers in their own communities and professional lives. Having experienced Loras’ impact first-hand, Geri and I wanted to provide momentum towards achieving the $20 million goal and inspire the Loras community to do the same,” said Mike Rice. L-R: Regent Mike Rice II, Mike Doyle (’91), Martha Doyle, Geri Rice and Regent Emeritus Mike Rice (’64).

Witnessing this commitment to students’ Catholic education under the leadership of President Mike Doyle (’91), Mike (’64) and Geri Rice generously gifted $5 million to kick off the $20 million campaign. At that time, they asked to remain anonymous but requested a challenge to the Loras community to match their $5 million gift. The Loras community answered by alumni, friends, parents and benefactors rising together to meet the challenge.

L-R: Martha Doyle, Steve Breitbach, Fran Breitbach, Regent Emeritus Paul Breitbach (’60) and President Mike Doyle (’91). Regent emeritus Paul (’60) and Fran Breitbach also made a $5 million gift to support the campaign, as they were moved by the Rice’s generosity and the Loras community’s response to the challenge match. As Mike and Geri saw the momentum, trust and success in achieving these goals, they chose to give an additional $1 million to continue Loras’ momentum established during the Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together. Their incredible generosity and instrumental leadership solidify Loras as a top-tier Catholic institution committed to investing in our students’ education and vocation.

We are grateful to Mike, Geri, Paul, Fran and all those who supported the Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together campaign. The successful completion of this initiative allowed us to reduce bank debt, provide additional student aid, offer greater hands-on learning for our students in and out of the classroom and create a learning and living environment that fosters a faith-filled, vibrant community.

We will continue to be anchored in Christ and guided by the Holy Spirit while rising together to meet the needs of today’s students and tomorrow’s world. Thank you for being part of this momentous year and thank you for believing in Loras College.